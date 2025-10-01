THE CRUCIBLE to be Presented at Southbank Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Southbank Theatre Company will present Arthur Miller's timeless American classic, The Crucible, opening Wednesday, October 23, 2025. The production will run for 8 performances through November 2. There is no Halloween show.

Set during the Salem witch trials of 1692, The Crucible is a gripping allegory that explores themes of fear, power, and integrity in the face of mass hysteria. First produced in 1953, Miller's masterwork remains as urgent and resonant today as ever, posing critical questions about truth, morality, and the consequences of silence.

"This play is about the courage it takes to speak up, and the danger of what happens when fear takes hold of a community," said artistic director Marcia Eppich-Harris. "We're excited to bring this powerful story back to the stage, emphasizing its modern-day relevance."

Performances will take place at Shelton Auditorium on the campus of Butler University.

Show Dates and Times

Thursday, October 23, 7:30

Friday, October 24, 7:30

Saturday, October 25, 7:30

Sunday, October 26, 2:00 (Talkback following the show)

Wednesday, October 29, 7:30

Thursday, October 30, 7:30

Friday - NO SHOW, October 31

Saturday, November 1, 7:30

Sunday, November 2, 2:00

Location: Shelton Auditorium, 1000 W 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN

Tickets: Available at the door or in advance at https://www.butlerartscenter.org/performances/the-crucible/

Southbank invites audiences to experience one of the most enduring works of the American stage in an unforgettable performance.

The cast features Brian Hartz as John Proctor, Morgan Morton as Elizabeth Proctor, Hannah Embree as Abigail Williams, J. Charles Weimer as John Hale, Doug Powers as Reverend Parris, Adrienne Reiswerg as Rebecca Nurse, Martha Corey, and Sarah Good, Jim Mannan as Francis Nurse, Dan Flahive as Judge Danforth, David Mosedale as Giles Corey, Darrin Richart as Thomas Putnam, Afton Shepard as Ann Putnam, Kayla Bush as Tituba, Liz Carrier as Mary Warren, Ellie Richart as Betty Parris, Matthew Socey as Ezekial Cheever, Paige Scott as Hathorne, Ian Hauer as John Willard, Lauren Lotzow as Mercy Lewis, and Mariah Pearson as Susanna Walcott.