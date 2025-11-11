Review: LES MISÉRABLES at Clowes Memorial Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It is iconic. It is legendary. It is soul-stirring. LES MISÉRABLES has captivated audiences since it debuted in 1980 in Paris, France as a French-language musical. It draws in audience members of course, but it also draws in exceptional talent. Each production relies on the passion of its performers, and the current touring cast brings enough passion to start a revolution.

Celeste:

There is an eternal soft spot in my heart for LES MISÉRABLES. Since I first learned to play piano, I was drawn to the songs from this musical before I had ever seen a musical. All I knew was that the songs I was hearing were filled with melodies that were nuanced, memorable, and full of an undeniable spirit. All of this means I watch each production with initial trepidation because it would be a huge letdown to have a cast that cannot rise to the challenge that is LES MISÉRABLES. Luckily for me, this production has the most well-rounded cast I have ever seen. It will be hard, if not impossible, to top what I witnessed.

One clear, obvious, and enduring standout in this cast is Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean. It is hard not to stand out when you have been playing this role for over 1,500 performances. Clearly he has mastered it inside out, backwards and forwards. This is my second time seeing him perform, and I would do it happily again and again. The best place to see him come alive in this role is during “Bring Him Home.” Every layer of emotion comes out with enough grit to be authentic but enough clarity that it never compromises the quality of the delivery. The audience could feel it, too. There was nearly a standing ovation at the end of the song.

I will be honest and say I have never seen an Éponine that wowed me. Sometimes the delivery comes across as too “pop”-y and takes me out of the classic beauty of the other cast members’ vocals. However, I got to see Éponine as she was meant to be played. Jaedynn Latter was true to the character and the music, and it was a joy to witness. She knew exactly how to give her character the necessary edge while keeping the deep pathos of someone enduring unrequited love.

Her time on the stage may be short, but Lindsay Heather Pearce as Fantine was sublime. She so quickly builds empathy for her character, and that is essential to the trajectory of the rest of the show. If I were to pinpoint one thing that made her delivery so special, it would be her use of dynamics. It is simple, but it is so effective.

My final standout is every single student, including Peter Neureuther as Marius and Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras. There was this palpable energy as they all sang together, and it felt like a wall of sound was propelling out into the audience and demanding that we, too, join the revolution and fight for the people. It is exactly the energy and feeling that this show demands.

This production offers everything you could want in a Broadway show. It is stunning from open to close, especially the painterly lighting. It would be a shame to miss this cast perform with such conviction and heart.

Dylan:

I had the immense pleasure of seeing the national tour of Les Misérables at Clowes Hall, and I can say without hesitation — it was absolutely breathtaking. Even for a story as familiar and timeless as Les Mis, this production felt fresh, urgent, and alive.

What truly set this performance apart was the lighting and set design, which together created an atmosphere so immersive it felt cinematic. The interplay of shadow and light sculpted every scene — from the dim glow of the Parisian streets to the fiery chaos of the barricade — with such precision that it almost became a character of its own. The projections, subtle fog, and perfectly timed lighting cues didn’t just illuminate the story; they deepened it. You could feel the grit, the hope, and the heartbreak in every beam and flicker.

And speaking of the barricade, the student revolutionaries, were nothing short of electric. Their energy, camaraderie, and conviction made those scenes pulse with life. Every one of them brought individuality and heart to the stage, but together they were a force, and a blend of youthful idealism and tragic bravery that anchored the entire show. Their renditions of “Red and Black” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?” had the audience leaning forward, caught between pride and tears.

Of course, the leads were stellar, and the orchestra was lush and commanding, but it was that combination of immersive staging and the rebels’ defiant spirit that made this Les Mis unforgettable.

This production reminded me why Les Misérables endures: it’s not just a story of revolution; it’s a story of light breaking through darkness. And at Clowes Hall, that light shone brilliantly.

At LES MISÉRABLES, you can expect to laugh, cry, fall in love, and feel compelled to join a revolution all in the span of a few hours. Grab your seat, and grab it fast, because this is a privilege to witness. LES MISÉRABLES will be at Clowes Memorial Hall now through November 9th.

