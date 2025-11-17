Defiance Comedy To Present DEFIANCE COMEDY’S CHRISTMAS VACATION This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Putting on a holiday musical will take a new form this year for Defiance Comedy, which will present DEFIANCE COMEDY’S CHRISTMAS VACATION December 5–7, 12, 13, 15, and 18–20, 2025, at The Basile Theatre at IF in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis-based nonprofit company will stage its eighth seasonal production, built around the concept of a show within a show. The musical will include original songs and a storyline centered on family dynamics, neighborhood tensions, and comedic misunderstandings.

Recommended for audiences ages 13 and older due to adult language, the production will continue Defiance Comedy’s tradition of creating new work for its annual holiday slot. The run will offer general admission and discounted pricing for students, seniors, and military patrons.