Storm Large Brings A HOLIDAY ORDEAL to Shelton Auditorium

Storm Large will bring A Holiday Ordeal to Shelton Auditorium in December. The performance is set for December 3, 2025 at 7:30pm.

What better way to spend a holiday than with Storm Large? Storm will love you, leave you, delight you and abuse you with wicked charm and stunning vocals that will have you begging for more.

Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags and gifts, with songs ranging from “2000 Miles,” “Hallelujah,” “Sock it to Me Santa,” and the greatest holiday song never written for the holidays, “Somebody to Love.”

Please note that children under 12 may not be permitted.