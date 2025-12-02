Franc D'Ambrosio to Celebrate the Holidays at Feinstein’s in Carmel

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There will be HOLIDAY CHEER IN CARMEL on December 13 and 14 as Franc D'Ambrosio joyously celebrates the music and magic of the holidays.

The moment Franc steps up to the microphone you will immediately get into the spirit of the season with classics like "Here Comes Santa Claus" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." You'll enjoy hearing Broadway standards such as Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" and "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music, followed by Franc's Nativity Medley, including "The Little Drummer Boy," "Do You Hear What I Hear?" and his heart-stopping rendition of "O Holy Night."

D’Ambrosio is brilliant — a masterful performer combining an impeccable voice, signature storytelling and unmatched charisma to audiences around the world.

Best-known for his impressive portrayal of the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical, The Phantom of the Opera, Franc D’Ambrosio performed as the famed masked man more than 2,100 times. Affectionately known as the “Iron Man of the Mask,” Franc held the title of “The World’s Longest-Running Phantom” for more than a decade, bringing over five million theatregoers to their feet in a 6-1/2-year run.

But that distinction only scratches the surface of an illustrious career spanning decades, including Franc’s emotional portrayal of the opera-singing Anthony Corleone, son of Al Pacino and Diane Keaton’s characters in the seven-time Academy Award-nominated film Godfather III. His performance in the film so impressed the late Luciano Pavarotti that it led to an invitation from the legendary tenor for D’Ambrosio to live and study at Pavarotti’s private home in Italy in the summer of 1991.

In early 2000, D’Ambrosio caught the attention of Barry Manilow, who personally selected him for the lead role of “Tony” in the pre-Broadway tour of Copacabana based on Manilow’s hit song. Franc worked side-by-side with Manilow for five weeks perfecting the musical production, which culminated in a successful year-long tour and earned Franc a National Theatre Award nomination for “Best Male Performer in a Musical.”

In 2022, he performed in two private concerts with the legendary Andrea Bocelli at his estate in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, along with Matteo Bocelli, Michael Bolton and Paul Anka. He was accompanied on piano by Mr. Bocelli’s longtime composer, conductor and vocal coach Maestro Carlo Bernini.

Like a parting gift tucked under the Christmas tree, Franc leaves you with the songs that made him famous -- "The Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera, and "Speak Softly Love" from Godfather III. There may be no place like home for the holidays, but there's no one like Franc D'Ambrosio to guide you there.

For both the December 13 and 14 show, doors will open at 5:30 pm with dinner served from 5:30 - 7:30. Dessert and drinks will be served until 8:30.