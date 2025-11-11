Great American Songbook Foundation to Exhibit WHITE CHRISTMAS Artifacts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Visitors will have a rare chance to see authentic artifacts from the 1954 film White Christmas when the Great American Songbook Foundation presents a free holiday exhibition Dec. 1-20.

The display in the Traditions Senior Communities Songbook Gallery, located in the Payne & Mencias Palladium at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, will feature both iconic and rarely seen materials exploring the artistry, design and cultural legacy of the classic holiday musical, which featured songs by Irving Berlin and lead roles for Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby. Alongside treasures from the Foundation's own Songbook Library & Archives, the exhibition will include historical items on loan from Rosemary Clooney House Museum in Augusta, Kentucky, which preserves the beloved star's longtime home and celebrates her legacy.

During the December run of the exhibition, the gallery will be open extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 2-4 p.m. Saturdays, except Dec. 4-5 when the gallery will be closed for a special event. Admission is free, and guests may reserve tickets in advance or obtain them on arrival. Reservations may be made online at TheSongbook.org/WhiteChristmasDisplay, by phone at (317) 843-3800, or in person at the Payne & Mencias Palladium's Fifth Third Bank Box Office, 1 Carter Green, Carmel.

Exhibit highlights will include:

Berlin's custom-built transposing piano

Original costumes and furniture from the set of White Christmas

Original musical arrangements from the film, on loan from Michael Feinstein

A large, framed poster of the film's original artwork, signed by Clooney

Personal items belonging to Crosby, including a hat and pipe

Unique holiday ornaments and a rare snow globe given to Clooney by Berlin

Behind-the-scenes photographs, correspondence and other ephemera from cast members.

In partnership with Civic Theatre, a resident company of Allied Solutions Center, the display also will feature several unique pieces from Civic's 2024 stage production of White Christmas, including custom-designed costumes and accessories. These theatrical artifacts demonstrate how beloved screen classics continue to be reimagined for live audiences.

“For more than 70 years, White Christmas has been part of the cultural fabric of the holidays, and this display lets audiences step directly into that history,” said Christopher Lewis, Executive Director of the Great American Songbook Foundation. “We're honored to partner with Rosemary Clooney House Museum and Civic Theatre to share both the film's original treasures and its modern life onstage. Together, we're helping to preserve and share a legacy that continues to resonate across generations.”

The artifact display is sponsored by Libby and Randy Brown. Film screening and special guest appearance Dec. 4

The exhibit coincides with a festive holiday film screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, hosted by the Songbook Foundation in partnership with Allied Solutions Center. The event at the Payne & Mencias Palladium will feature a live talkback and Q&A with Clooney's daughter Maria Ferrer Murdock, sharing stories and insights about her mother's remarkable life and career. Tickets for the screening are $10 per person and $5 for military personnel, available at TheSongbook.org/WhiteChristmas. The event is sponsored by Grand Industrial and Libby and Randy Brown.