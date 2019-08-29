Fab Four Wow Beatleweek Crowd Then 'Get Back' To Their US Tour

Emmy-winning Beatles tribute's Grand Central Hall show in Liverpool, UK last Friday will be followed by Indiana and Ohio shows this weekend.

Riding the crest of their well-received August 23rd appearance at Liverpool's historic Grand Central Hall during International Beatleweek 2019 -- after an eight-year absence from the world-renowned Beatles festival -- Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is back in the U.S. and back on tour.

The group's energetic touring schedule leaves little time for this well-loved tribute act to sit back and revel in the success of their Beatleweek performance, which sold out months before the event and had fans lined up along the entire length of the street outside the venue as showtime neared.

Many eager fans -- hailing from Liverpool, other parts of the U.K. and various countries around the world -- obviously shared a similar thought of claiming a spot as close to the stage as they could in the massive standing-room-only area on the lower level of the recently refurbished theater. Their goal? To get the best possible view of a band considered by many to be the finest Beatles tribute act in the world.

Once the doors opened, the hall quickly filled to the rafters with enthusiastic Beatle fans, who screamed and clapped and sang along to a wide range of classic tunes representing every era of the Beatles' storied career. The historic Liverpool music venue offered a fitting backdrop to The Fab Four's polished portrayal of the original lads, and the hall reverberated with the bliss-inducing sounds of music that could easily be mistaken for the Beatles themselves.

With that successful performance behind them, The Fab Four are now back home in the USA, and they're off to the next stop on their U.S. tour: Fishers, Indiana, where they'll grace the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre with their stunning tribute, in collaboration with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, on Friday, August 30th before heading to Northfield, Ohio for their highly anticipated annual performance at MGM Northfield Park's Center Stage on Saturday, August 31st.

For tickets to Friday's Kroger Symphony on the Prairie show in Fisher's, IN, concertgoers may visit The Fab Four's event page on the Indianapolis Symphony website.

Tickets are also available for Saturday's Northfield, OH show at Ticketmaster.

Fans in other locations may check for shows in their areas by visiting the band's website: http://TheFabFour.com.

Beatle fans who live within driving distance of the above venues won't want to miss their chance to see the band that Signatures Liverpool has called "America's most celebrated Beatles tribute."

If that isn't enough to convince, Chris Loomis of SoCalMusicToday sums up why The Fab Four are a not-to-be-missed act: "The Fab Four create a show that makes it sound and feel like you are actually watching The Beatles perform."

Is it any wonder they were such a huge success in the Beatles' hometown?





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You