First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ephraim Owens
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
21%
Will Wilhelm
- GENDER PLAY
- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company
19%
Joe Doyel
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
18%
Michael J. Lasley
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
7%
Anjelah Evans
- MOTOWN CABARET
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
7%
Lukas Schooler
- ANOTHER MEDEA
- American Lives Theatre
5%
Sarah Semon
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
5%
Kila J. Adams
- MOTOWN CABARET
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
4%
Norman Lasiter
- STILL GRAY AND FEELIN’ GROOVY!
- The Cabaret
4%
TaShia Smith
- MOTOWN CABARET
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
4%
John Lloyd Young
- MOSTLY SOUL
- Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael
3%
Jasmine Elliott
- MOTOWN CABARET
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
3%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kiara Wood & Kody Horrocks
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
19%
Anne Beck
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Civic Theatre
14%
Terry Whitt Bailey
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
6%
Anne Beck
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
6%
Teresa McCullough
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
5%
Christa Zook
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
5%
Candi Boyd
- JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
5%
Rachael Johnson
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
4%
Sally Scharbrough & Jennifer Ladner
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
4%
Carol Worcel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
3%
Kasey Walker
- KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
3%
Meaghan Ogle
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University
3%
Melissa Ritchie
- REEFER MADNESS
- Cryptid Entertainment
3%
Sally Scharbrough
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Stephanie Torns
- WAITRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Jen Kocher
- OLIVER!
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
2%
Sean Aaron Carmon
- THE PROM
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
James Patton
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Jerico & Johnnie Hughes
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Anne Beck
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Civic Theatre
2%
Darian Wilson
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Nick Owens
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
1%
Carol Worcel
- BEEHIVE
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
1%
Nicholas Owens
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Sirk
- CLUE: A DRAG PARODY
- Indy Drag Theatre
13%
Anthony Sirk
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
10%
Marina Eisenbraun
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
8%
Adrienne Conces
- KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
7%
Grace Muñoz
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
6%
Vickie Tewes
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Footlite
6%
Adrienne Conces
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
6%
Allison Jones
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
5%
Grace Muñoz
- HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
4%
Kathy Henry
- WAITRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
4%
Adrienne Conces
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Civic Theatre
4%
Adrienne Conces
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE
- Civic Theatre
3%
Kathy Henry
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Anthony Sirk
- THE ROCKET MEN
- Phoenix Theatre
2%
Allison Jones
- THE PROM
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Kate Mott
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University
2%
Anthony James Sirk
- THE ROCKET MEN
- Phoenix Theatre
2%
Grace Muñoz
- AIRNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Casandra Schaefer
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Marian Knight Drama Club
1%
Dee DuVall
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
1%
Karen Cones
- EQUIVOCATION
- Southbank Theatre Company
1%
Tony Sirk
- THE ROCKET MEN
- Phoenix Theatre
1%
Carleen Reynolds
- MOTOWN CABARET
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
1%
Kristin Boyd
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- Phoenix Theatre
1%
Anthony Sirk
- OAK
- Phoenix Theatre
1%Best Dance Production KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
35%DANCE SHOW
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
20%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
16%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
15%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Civic Theatre
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Michael Taylor
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
21%
Suzanne Fleenor
- KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
17%
Bradley Lowe
- CAROLINE, OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
9%
Austin Russell
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
6%
Carolyn Conover
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
5%
Chris Berchild
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
4%
Elizabeth Stark Payne
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
4%
Bradley Allan Lowe
- REEFER MADNESS
- Cryptid Entertainment
3%
Stephanie Torns
- WAITRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Candi Boyd
- JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Michael Blatt
- TITANIC
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
3%
Devan Mathias
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
3%
Suzanne Fleenor
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
3%
Emily Tzucker
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Civic Theatre
2%
Jeff Stockberger
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Josh Vandermissen
- BEAUTY AND THR BEAST
- Footlite Musicals
2%
Michael J. Lasley
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
2%
Jerico & Johnnie Hughes
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Dee DuVall
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
2%
Emily Ristine Holloway
- THE PROM
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Michael J. Lasley
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Civic Theatre
1%
Richard J Roberts
- SHE LOVES ME
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
1%
Carol Worcel
- BEEHIVE
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
1%
Julie Lyn Barber
- WHODUNIT
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Saunders
- THE ROCKET MEN
- Phoenix Theatre
14%
Luke McLaughlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
13%
Michael Taylor
- LEADING LADIES
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
9%
Rai Ortman & Amanda Gwin
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
8%
Craig Robinson
- HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
6%
Andrea Odle
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
6%
Ben Hanna
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
5%
Bradley Lowe
- AMERICAN SON
- Carmel Community Players
4%
Marc Robin
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
4%
Andrea Odle
- RIPCORD
- Main Street Productions
3%
Andrea Odle
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Mud Creek Barn Theater
3%
Emily Tzucker
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE
- Civic Theatre
3%
Matthew Reeder
- THE HUMANS
- American Lives Theatre
2%
Ronn Johnston
- RELATIVITY
- Southbank Theatre Company
2%
Jay Hemphill
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Civic Theatre
2%
Emily Moler
- WAD
- American Lives Theatre
2%
Jamaal Mccray
- AIN'T NO MO
- IBTC/District Theatre
1%
Claire Wilcher
- A VERY PHOENIX XMAS XVI
- Phoenix Theatre
1%
Jordan Flores Schwartz
- MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA
- Fonseca Theatre Company
1%
Nate Baldwin and Brian Swick
- THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
- The Vanity Theater
1%
Constance Macy
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- Phoenix Theatre
1%
Jenni White
- THE JONBENET GAME
- American Lives Theatre
1%
Marcia Eppich-Harris
- EQUIVOCATION
- Southbank Theatre Company
1%
Julie Dixon
- AIRNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
1%
Constance Macy
- BERLIN DIARIES
- PHOENIX THEATRE
1%Best Ensemble THE HUMANS
- American Lives Theatre
13%THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
13%XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
5%OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
5%THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
5%CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
4%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
4%OLIVER!
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
4%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
3%REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%TITANIC
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
2%REEFER MADNESS
- Cryptid Entertainment
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- The Belfrey
2%RIPCORD
- Main Street Productions
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
2%THE PROM
- Summer Stock Stage
2%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Footlite musicals
1%KINKY BOOTS
- Footlite Musicals
1%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Civic Theatre
1%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Glover
- RED SPEEDO
- American Lives Theatre
17%
Michael Taylor
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
15%
Cody Wence
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
7%
Michael Taylor
- THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
6%
Michael Jackson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
4%
Hayden Clendening
- OLIVER!
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
4%
Clay Howard
- RIPCORD
- Main Street Productions
4%
Michael Jackson
- HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
3%
Clay Howard
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Mud Creek Barn Theater
3%
Rel Laukins
- REEFER MADNESS
- Cryptid Entertainment
2%
Michael Moffatt
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Ryan Koharchik
- JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Michael Jackson
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Tim Dick
- WAD
- American Lives Theatre
2%
Vincent Breidinger
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Hendricks Civic Theatre
2%
Joy C. Mills
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
2%
Ryan Koharchik
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Ryan Koharchik
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
2%
Michael Moffatt
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Joy Caroline Mills
- A DOLL’S HOUSE
- Marian University Theatre
2%
Ryan Koharchik
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Ryan Koharchik
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Civic Theatre
2%
Ryan Koharchik
- KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
1%
Laura Glover
- THE ROCKET MEN
- Phoenix Theatre
1%
Tim Dick
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- University of Indianapolis
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dena Seifert
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
20%
Ben Rose
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
11%
Andy Riggs
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
11%
Ginger Stoltz
- TITANIC
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
7%
Casey Joiner-Issacs
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University
6%
Terry Woods
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
5%
Deb Myers
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
5%
John Phillips
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
4%
Mark Carlisle
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
4%
Jill Stewart
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
4%
Jill Stewart and Meg Benedict
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Footlite Musicals
3%
Mike Berg Raunick
- THE PROM
- Summer Stock Stage
3%
Kristy Templet
- WAITRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Jerico & Johnnie Hughes
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
3%
Kristy Templet
- JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Cameron Tragesser
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
3%
Debbie Myers
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Christopher Marlowe
- STILL GRAY AND FEELIN’ GROOVY!
- The Cabaret
1%Best Musical XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
21%BE MORE CHILL
- Eclipse Theatre Co
12%CAROLINE, OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
6%REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
6%WAITRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
4%OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
4%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Footlite Musicals
4%TITANIC
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
3%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- University of Indianapolis
3%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE:
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%THE PROM
- Summer Stock Stage
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Civic Theatre
1%KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
1%BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
1%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
1%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
1%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
1%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
1%THE KING'S WIFE
- The Constellation Stage & Screen
1%Best New Play Or Musical WAD
- American Lives Theatre
19%LEADING LADIES
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
19%THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
12%HAMLET (NEW PUNK ROCK ADAPTATION)
- Indiana State University
12%THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
8%THE WIZER OF ODDS
- Indy Fringe
6%GENDER PLAY
- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company
5%THE ROCKET MEN
- Phoenix Theatre
5%THE JONBENET GAME
- American Lives Theatre
3%A BENCH IN THE SUN
- Clinton County Civic Theatre
3%JUDY’S LIFE’S WORK
- Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre
2%MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA
- Fonseca Theatre Company
2%OAK
- Phoenix Theatre
2%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- Phoenix Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Cassidy May Benullo
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
8%
Ben Brickner
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
6%
Allison Williamson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
5%
Asher Ortman
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
5%
Allison Williamson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
5%
Kiara Wood
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
5%
Marcus Runion
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
4%
Gabriel Vernon Nunag
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
4%
Damaris Burgin
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
4%
Andy Kocher
- OLIVER!
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
3%
Sarah Daniels
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Aicha Maidi
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Jonathan Studdard
- KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
2%
Zacy Schneider
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- University of Indianapolis
2%
Jacob Butler
- TITANIC
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
2%
Chris Ritchie
- REEFER MADNESS
- Cryptid Entertainment
2%
Kevin Ray Johnson
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
2%
Kyle Holcomb
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
2%
Judy Fitzgerald
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
2%
Gian DiConstanzo
- JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
1%
Anjelah Evans
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
1%
Nicholas Voss
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
1%
Terry Waggoner
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
1%
Jaivean Wilson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
1%
James Jordan
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
1%Best Performer In A Play
Cody Miley
- RED SPEEDO
- American Lives Theatre
14%
Kody Horrocks
- THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
10%
Katherine Abel
- THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
6%
Ade Shreve
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
5%
Luke McLaughlin
- LEADING LADIES
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
5%
Xander Haan
- LEADING LADIES
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
5%
Aicha Maidi
- HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
4%
Zarah Shejule
- AMERICAN SON
- Carmel Community Players
4%
Ashley Sherman
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
4%
Rylie Cuellar
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
2%
Ben Asaykwee
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Andrew Kindig
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Rylee Odle
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
2%
Tanner Brunson
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE
- Civic Theatre
2%
Will Willhelm
- GENDER PLAY
- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company
2%
Eva Patton
- THE HUMANS
- American Lives Theatre
1%
Lane Harden
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
1%
Carly Kirby
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE
- Civic Theatre
1%
Daniel Wilke
- RED VELVET
- Southbank Theatre Company
1%
Gray Frazier
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
1%
Miki Mathioudakis
- RIPCORD
- Main Street Productions
1%
Makayla McElwain
- MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA
- Fonseca Theatre Company
1%
Eric Reiberg
- WAD
- American Lives Theatre
1%
Drake Smith
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
1%
Beverly Roche
- WIT
- Main Street Productiins
1%Best Play THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
15%THE HUMANS
- American Lives Theatre
14%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
6%LEADING LADIES
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
6%THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
5%HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
4%PRIDE & PREJUDICE
- Civic Theatre
4%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
3%RED SPEEDO
- American Lives Theatre
3%RIPCORD
- Main Street Productions (Westfield Playhouse)
3%THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
- The Vanity Theater
3%AMERICAN SON
- Carmel Community Players
3%LITTLE WOMEN
- The belfrey
3%THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMENCI
- Civic Theatre
3%PROOF
- Marian Knight Drama Club
2%THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
2%SENSITIVE GUYS
- Indiana State University
2%AIRNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%RELATIVITY
- Southbank Theatre Company
1%WAD
- American Lives Theatre
1%OAK
- Phoenix Theatre
1%GENDER PLAY
- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company
1%EQUIVOCATION
- Southbank Theatre Company
1%12 ANGRY JURORS
- Marian Knight Drama Club
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Mott
- RED SPEEDO
- American Lives Theatre
18%
Michael Taylor
- THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
15%
Rai Ortman
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
6%
Michael Taylor
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
6%
Ian Marshall-Fisher
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
5%
Andrea Odle
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
4%
Jim Koehnle
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
4%
Dakota Lumley
- REEFER MADNESS
- Cryptid Entertainment
3%
Jay Ganz
- TITANIC
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
3%
Shaun A. McIlquham
- JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Aric Harris
- EQUIVOCATION
- Southbank Theatre Company
3%
Jim Koehnle
- HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Edward T. Morris
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
2%
Chyna Mayer
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Jim Koehnle
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University
2%
Shaun A. McIlquham
- WAITRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Michael Layton
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Nick Kilgore
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
2%
Ryan Koharchik
- KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
2%
Ryan Koharchik
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
2%
Jay Ganz
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
1%
Michael Layton
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
1%
Caitlin Ayer
- GENDER PLAY
- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company
1%
Shaun A. McIlquham
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
1%
Ryan Koharchik
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Civic Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Xander Haan
- THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
21%
Ben Dobler
- WAD
- American Lives Theatre
18%
Zach Rosing
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
6%
Chris Berchild
- HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
5%
Dakota Jones
- REEFER MADNESS
- Cryptid Entertainment
5%
Zach Rosing
- THE PROM
- Summer Stock Stage
5%
Daniel Hesselbrock
- JERSEY BOYS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
4%
Daniel Hesselbrock
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
4%
Will Nethery
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
4%
Daniel Hesselbrock
- WAITRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Daniel Hesselbrock
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Zach Rosing
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
3%
Michael J. Lasley
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Civic Theatre
2%
LeMont Marshall
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions
2%
Michael J. Lasley
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE
- Civic Theatre
2%
Brian G. Hartz
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- Phoenix Theatre
2%
Michael J. Lasley
- KINKY BOOTS
- Civic Theatre
2%
Will Nethery
- AIRNESS
- Indiana State University
2%
Michael J. Lasley
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Civic Theatre
2%
Brian Grimm
- OAK
- Phoenix Theatre
2%
Rhythm Science Sound
- GENDER PLAY
- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company
1%
Jason Tuttle
- THE ROCKET MEN
- Phoenix Theatre
1%
Oz Casile
- JON BENET GAME
- American Lives Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Isabelle Schilling
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
9%
Kody Horrocks
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
9%
Alex Pharo
- BE MORE CHILL
- Summer Stock Stage
8%
Asher Ortman
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
6%
Christa Zook
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
5%
Adrienne Reiswerg
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
5%
Elizabeth Kurth
- XANADU
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
5%
Leah Rodkin
- OLIVER!
- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
3%
Addison Koehler
- REEFER MADNESS
- Cryptid Entertainment
3%
Craig Underwood
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Megan Raymont
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
3%
Aengus McCullough
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Brett Mutter
- WAITRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
2%
Devan Mathias
- TITANIC
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
2%
Brandon Wentz
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
2%
Kaylee Johnson-Bradley
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
2%
Emily Gaddy
- CAROLINE OR CHANGE
- Footlite Musicals
2%
Austin Russell
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
2%
Rachel Nott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
2%
Noah Gable
- REEFER MADNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Henry Kirk
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
1%
Cynthia Collins
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Actor's Theatre of Indiana
1%
Rachael Johnson
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Harmony Theater
1%
Julie Dixon
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Crossroads Repertory Theatre
1%
Michael Washington
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Summer Stock Stage
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alex Oberheide
- RED SPEEDO
- American Lives Theatre
16%
Ben Brickner
- THE COTTAGE
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
12%
Aaron Moon
- LEADING LADIES
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
9%
Madison Myers
- LEADING LADIES
- Red Barn Summer Theatre
6%
Claire Slaven
- RIPCORD
- Main Street Productions
4%
Suzanne Stark
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Asher Ortman
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
3%
James Jordan
- HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
3%
Aniya Montgomery
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
3%
Eddie Curry
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
3%
Orion Cortez
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
3%
Wendy Brown
- THE HUMANS
- American Lives Theatre
2%
Emery Frazier
- THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
2%
Jada Cannell
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
2%
Brenton Kessinger
- AIRNESS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Ajay LaPlante
- SENSITIVE GUYS
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Mary Garner
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carmel Community Players
2%
Ben jones
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Buck Creek Theater
2%
Zach Tabor
- ASPEN IDEAS
- American Lives Theatre
2%
Brenton Kessinger
- HAMLET
- Indiana State University Department of Theater
2%
Scott Prill
- RIPCORD
- Main Street Productions
2%
Joshua Short
- MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA
- Fonseca Theatre Company
1%
Brock Worrell
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Marian Knight Drama Club
1%
Jenni White
- THE HUMANS
- American Lives Theatre
1%
Charlie Rankin
- THE ROCKET MEN
- Phoenix Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
33%THE CAT IN THE HAT
- Civic Theatre
31%THE SANDBOX
- Indiana Drama Club
29%MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA
- Fonseca Theatre Company
7%Favorite Local Theatre
Red Barn Summer Theatre
22%
American Lives Theatre
15%
Footlite Musicals
7%
Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
6%
Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy
5%
The Harmony Theater
4%
Indiana State University Department of Theater
4%
Crossroads Repertory Theatre
3%
Indiana Repertory Theatre
3%
Indy Drag Theatre
3%
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
3%
Summer Stock Stage
2%
Phoenix Theatre
2%
Actor's Theatre of Indiana
2%
Main Street Productions
2%
IF Theatre
2%
Civic Theatre
2%
Carmel Community Players
2%
Indianapolis Shakespeare Company
1%
The Constellation Stage & Screen
1%
Southbank Theatre Company
1%
Cryptid Entertainment
1%
The Fonseca Theatre
1%
Wit Theater - Home of Comedysportz
1%
The Attic Theatre
1%