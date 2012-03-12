First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ephraim Owens - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Civic Theatre 21%

GENDER PLAY

19%

Will Wilhelm -- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

18%

Joe Doyel -- Civic Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Michael J. Lasley -- Civic Theatre

MOTOWN CABARET

7%

Anjelah Evans -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

ANOTHER MEDEA

5%

Lukas Schooler -- American Lives Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Sarah Semon -- Civic Theatre

MOTOWN CABARET

4%

Kila J. Adams -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

STILL GRAY AND FEELIN’ GROOVY!

4%

Norman Lasiter -- The Cabaret

MOTOWN CABARET

4%

TaShia Smith -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

MOSTLY SOUL

3%

John Lloyd Young -- Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

MOTOWN CABARET

3%

Jasmine Elliott -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

XANADU

19%

Kiara Wood & Kody Horrocks -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

14%

Anne Beck -- Civic Theatre

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

6%

Terry Whitt Bailey -- Footlite Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Anne Beck -- Civic Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Teresa McCullough -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

Christa Zook -- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Candi Boyd -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Rachael Johnson -- The Harmony Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Sally Scharbrough & Jennifer Ladner -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Carol Worcel -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

KINKY BOOTS

3%

Kasey Walker -- Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Meaghan Ogle -- Indiana State University

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Melissa Ritchie -- Cryptid Entertainment

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Sally Scharbrough -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Stephanie Torns -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

OLIVER!

2%

Jen Kocher -- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

THE PROM

2%

Sean Aaron Carmon -- Summer Stock Stage

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

James Patton -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Jerico & Johnnie Hughes -- Summer Stock Stage

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Anne Beck -- Civic Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

2%

Darian Wilson -- Summer Stock Stage

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Nick Owens -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

BEEHIVE

1%

Carol Worcel -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Nicholas Owens -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

CLUE: A DRAG PARODY

13%

Anthony Sirk -- Indy Drag Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

10%

Anthony Sirk -- Summer Stock Stage

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

8%

Marina Eisenbraun -- Footlite Musicals

KINKY BOOTS

7%

Adrienne Conces -- Civic Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Grace Muñoz -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

6%

Vickie Tewes -- Footlite

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Adrienne Conces -- Civic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Allison Jones -- Summer Stock Stage

HAMLET

4%

Grace Muñoz -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

WAITRESS

4%

Kathy Henry -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Adrienne Conces -- Civic Theatre

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

3%

Adrienne Conces -- Civic Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

Kathy Henry -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE ROCKET MEN

2%

Anthony Sirk -- Phoenix Theatre

THE PROM

2%

Allison Jones -- Summer Stock Stage

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Kate Mott -- Indiana State University

THE ROCKET MEN

2%

Anthony James Sirk -- Phoenix Theatre

AIRNESS

2%

Grace Muñoz -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

12 ANGRY JURORS

1%

Casandra Schaefer -- Marian Knight Drama Club

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Dee DuVall -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

EQUIVOCATION

1%

Karen Cones -- Southbank Theatre Company

THE ROCKET MEN

1%

Tony Sirk -- Phoenix Theatre

MOTOWN CABARET

1%

Carleen Reynolds -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

THE BERLIN DIARIES

1%

Kristin Boyd -- Phoenix Theatre

OAK

1%

Anthony Sirk -- Phoenix Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

35%

- Civic Theatre

DANCE SHOW

20%

- Indiana State University Department of Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

16%

- Civic Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

15%

- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

14%

- Civic Theatre

XANADU

21%

Michael Taylor -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

17%

Suzanne Fleenor -- Civic Theatre

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

9%

Bradley Lowe -- Footlite Musicals

OKLAHOMA!

6%

Austin Russell -- The Harmony Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Carolyn Conover -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Chris Berchild -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Elizabeth Stark Payne -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Bradley Allan Lowe -- Cryptid Entertainment

WAITRESS

3%

Stephanie Torns -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Candi Boyd -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

TITANIC

3%

Michael Blatt -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

BE MORE CHILL

3%

Devan Mathias -- Summer Stock Stage

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Suzanne Fleenor -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Emily Tzucker -- Civic Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Jeff Stockberger -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

BEAUTY AND THR BEAST

2%

Josh Vandermissen -- Footlite Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Michael J. Lasley -- Civic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Jerico & Johnnie Hughes -- Summer Stock Stage

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Dee DuVall -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

THE PROM

2%

Emily Ristine Holloway -- Summer Stock Stage

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Michael J. Lasley -- Civic Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

1%

Richard J Roberts -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

BEEHIVE

1%

Carol Worcel -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

WHODUNIT

0%

Julie Lyn Barber -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

THE ROCKET MEN

14%

Chris Saunders -- Phoenix Theatre

THE COTTAGE

13%

Luke McLaughlin -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

LEADING LADIES

9%

Michael Taylor -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE SANDBOX

8%

Rai Ortman & Amanda Gwin -- Indiana Drama Club

HAMLET

6%

Craig Robinson -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

6%

Andrea Odle -- Carmel Community Players

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

Ben Hanna -- Indiana Repertory Theatre

AMERICAN SON

4%

Bradley Lowe -- Carmel Community Players

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Marc Robin -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

RIPCORD

3%

Andrea Odle -- Main Street Productions

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Andrea Odle -- Mud Creek Barn Theater

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

3%

Emily Tzucker -- Civic Theatre

THE HUMANS

2%

Matthew Reeder -- American Lives Theatre

RELATIVITY

2%

Ronn Johnston -- Southbank Theatre Company

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

2%

Jay Hemphill -- Civic Theatre

WAD

2%

Emily Moler -- American Lives Theatre

AIN'T NO MO

1%

Jamaal Mccray -- IBTC/District Theatre

A VERY PHOENIX XMAS XVI

1%

Claire Wilcher -- Phoenix Theatre

MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA

1%

Jordan Flores Schwartz -- Fonseca Theatre Company

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

1%

Nate Baldwin and Brian Swick -- The Vanity Theater

THE BERLIN DIARIES

1%

Constance Macy -- Phoenix Theatre

THE JONBENET GAME

1%

Jenni White -- American Lives Theatre

EQUIVOCATION

1%

Marcia Eppich-Harris -- Southbank Theatre Company

AIRNESS

1%

Julie Dixon -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

BERLIN DIARIES

1%

Constance Macy -- PHOENIX THEATRE

THE HUMANS

13%

- American Lives Theatre

THE COTTAGE

13%

- Red Barn Summer Theatre

XANADU

7%

- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

5%

- The Harmony Theater

THE SANDBOX

5%

- Indiana Drama Club

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

4%

- Footlite Musicals

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

- Indiana Repertory Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

- Indiana State University Department of Theater

TITANIC

2%

- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

REEFER MADNESS

2%

- Cryptid Entertainment

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

- The Belfrey

RIPCORD

2%

- Main Street Productions

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

- Civic Theatre

THE PROM

2%

- Summer Stock Stage

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

- Carmel Community Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- Footlite musicals

KINKY BOOTS

1%

- Footlite Musicals

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

1%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

- Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

RED SPEEDO

17%

Laura Glover -- American Lives Theatre

XANADU

15%

Michael Taylor -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

7%

Cody Wence -- Footlite Musicals

THE COTTAGE

6%

Michael Taylor -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Michael Jackson -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

Hayden Clendening -- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

RIPCORD

4%

Clay Howard -- Main Street Productions

HAMLET

3%

Michael Jackson -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Clay Howard -- Mud Creek Barn Theater

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Rel Laukins -- Cryptid Entertainment

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Michael Moffatt -- Summer Stock Stage

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Ryan Koharchik -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Michael Jackson -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

WAD

2%

Tim Dick -- American Lives Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Vincent Breidinger -- Hendricks Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Joy C. Mills -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Ryan Koharchik -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Ryan Koharchik -- Civic Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

2%

Michael Moffatt -- Summer Stock Stage

A DOLL’S HOUSE

2%

Joy Caroline Mills -- Marian University Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Ryan Koharchik -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

2%

Ryan Koharchik -- Civic Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

1%

Ryan Koharchik -- Civic Theatre

THE ROCKET MEN

1%

Laura Glover -- Phoenix Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

1%

Tim Dick -- University of Indianapolis

XANADU

20%

Dena Seifert -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

11%

Ben Rose -- Footlite Musicals

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

11%

Andy Riggs -- Footlite Musicals

TITANIC

7%

Ginger Stoltz -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

REEFER MADNESS

6%

Casey Joiner-Issacs -- Indiana State University

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Terry Woods -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

5%

Deb Myers -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

4%

John Phillips -- The Harmony Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Mark Carlisle -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Jill Stewart -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Jill Stewart and Meg Benedict -- Footlite Musicals

THE PROM

3%

Mike Berg Raunick -- Summer Stock Stage

WAITRESS

3%

Kristy Templet -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Jerico & Johnnie Hughes -- Summer Stock Stage

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Kristy Templet -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

3%

Cameron Tragesser -- Summer Stock Stage

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Debbie Myers -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

STILL GRAY AND FEELIN’ GROOVY!

1%

Christopher Marlowe -- The Cabaret

XANADU

21%

- Red Barn Summer Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

12%

- Eclipse Theatre Co

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

8%

- Footlite Musicals

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

6%

- Indiana State University Department of Theater

WAITRESS

5%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

4%

- The Harmony Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

- Footlite Musicals

TITANIC

3%

- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

- University of Indianapolis

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE:

2%

- Indiana Repertory Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

- Civic Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE PROM

2%

- Summer Stock Stage

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

- Civic Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

1%

- Civic Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

1%

- Summer Stock Stage

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

1%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

- Summer Stock Stage

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

- Summer Stock Stage

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

THE KING'S WIFE

1%

- The Constellation Stage & Screen

WAD

19%

- American Lives Theatre

LEADING LADIES

19%

- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE SANDBOX

12%

- Indiana Drama Club

HAMLET (NEW PUNK ROCK ADAPTATION)

12%

- Indiana State University

THE COTTAGE

8%

- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE WIZER OF ODDS

6%

- Indy Fringe

GENDER PLAY

5%

- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

THE ROCKET MEN

5%

- Phoenix Theatre

THE JONBENET GAME

3%

- American Lives Theatre

A BENCH IN THE SUN

3%

- Clinton County Civic Theatre

JUDY’S LIFE’S WORK

2%

- Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA

2%

- Fonseca Theatre Company

OAK

2%

- Phoenix Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

2%

- Phoenix Theatre

XANADU

8%

Cassidy May Benullo -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

XANADU

6%

Ben Brickner -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Allison Williamson -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

5%

Asher Ortman -- Footlite Musicals

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Allison Williamson -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

XANADU

5%

Kiara Wood -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Marcus Runion -- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

BE MORE CHILL

4%

Gabriel Vernon Nunag -- Summer Stock Stage

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

4%

Damaris Burgin -- Footlite Musicals

OLIVER!

3%

Andy Kocher -- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Sarah Daniels -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Aicha Maidi -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

KINKY BOOTS

2%

Jonathan Studdard -- Civic Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Zacy Schneider -- University of Indianapolis

TITANIC

2%

Jacob Butler -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Chris Ritchie -- Cryptid Entertainment

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Kevin Ray Johnson -- The Harmony Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Kyle Holcomb -- The Harmony Theater

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Judy Fitzgerald -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

JERSEY BOYS

1%

Gian DiConstanzo -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Anjelah Evans -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

1%

Nicholas Voss -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Terry Waggoner -- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Jaivean Wilson -- Summer Stock Stage

REEFER MADNESS

1%

James Jordan -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

RED SPEEDO

14%

Cody Miley -- American Lives Theatre

THE COTTAGE

10%

Kody Horrocks -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE COTTAGE

6%

Katherine Abel -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE SANDBOX

5%

Ade Shreve -- Indiana Drama Club

LEADING LADIES

5%

Luke McLaughlin -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

LEADING LADIES

5%

Xander Haan -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

HAMLET

4%

Aicha Maidi -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

AMERICAN SON

4%

Zarah Shejule -- Carmel Community Players

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

4%

Ashley Sherman -- Carmel Community Players

THE SANDBOX

2%

Rylie Cuellar -- Indiana Drama Club

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Ben Asaykwee -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Andrew Kindig -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Rylee Odle -- Carmel Community Players

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

2%

Tanner Brunson -- Civic Theatre

GENDER PLAY

2%

Will Willhelm -- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

THE HUMANS

1%

Eva Patton -- American Lives Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Lane Harden -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

1%

Carly Kirby -- Civic Theatre

RED VELVET

1%

Daniel Wilke -- Southbank Theatre Company

THE SANDBOX

1%

Gray Frazier -- Indiana Drama Club

RIPCORD

1%

Miki Mathioudakis -- Main Street Productions

MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA

1%

Makayla McElwain -- Fonseca Theatre Company

WAD

1%

Eric Reiberg -- American Lives Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

1%

Drake Smith -- Carmel Community Players

WIT

1%

Beverly Roche -- Main Street Productiins

THE COTTAGE

15%

- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE HUMANS

14%

- American Lives Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

6%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

LEADING LADIES

6%

- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE SANDBOX

5%

- Indiana Drama Club

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

- Indiana Repertory Theatre

HAMLET

4%

- Indiana State University Department of Theater

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

4%

- Civic Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

3%

- Carmel Community Players

RED SPEEDO

3%

- American Lives Theatre

RIPCORD

3%

- Main Street Productions (Westfield Playhouse)

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

3%

- The Vanity Theater

AMERICAN SON

3%

- Carmel Community Players

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

- The belfrey

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMENCI

3%

- Civic Theatre

PROOF

2%

- Marian Knight Drama Club

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

2%

- Indiana Repertory Theatre

SENSITIVE GUYS

2%

- Indiana State University

AIRNESS

2%

- Indiana State University Department of Theater

RELATIVITY

1%

- Southbank Theatre Company

WAD

1%

- American Lives Theatre

OAK

1%

- Phoenix Theatre

GENDER PLAY

1%

- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

EQUIVOCATION

1%

- Southbank Theatre Company

12 ANGRY JURORS

1%

- Marian Knight Drama Club

RED SPEEDO

18%

Matt Mott -- American Lives Theatre

THE COTTAGE

15%

Michael Taylor -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

THE SANDBOX

6%

Rai Ortman -- Indiana Drama Club

XANADU

6%

Michael Taylor -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

5%

Ian Marshall-Fisher -- Footlite Musicals

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

4%

Andrea Odle -- Carmel Community Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Jim Koehnle -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Dakota Lumley -- Cryptid Entertainment

TITANIC

3%

Jay Ganz -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Shaun A. McIlquham -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

EQUIVOCATION

3%

Aric Harris -- Southbank Theatre Company

HAMLET

2%

Jim Koehnle -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

2%

Edward T. Morris -- Indiana Repertory Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

2%

Chyna Mayer -- Summer Stock Stage

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Jim Koehnle -- Indiana State University

WAITRESS

2%

Shaun A. McIlquham -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Michael Layton -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Nick Kilgore -- Summer Stock Stage

KINKY BOOTS

2%

Ryan Koharchik -- Civic Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Ryan Koharchik -- Civic Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Jay Ganz -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Michael Layton -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

GENDER PLAY

1%

Caitlin Ayer -- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

1%

Shaun A. McIlquham -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Ryan Koharchik -- Civic Theatre

THE COTTAGE

21%

Xander Haan -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

WAD

18%

Ben Dobler -- American Lives Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Zach Rosing -- Summer Stock Stage

HAMLET

5%

Chris Berchild -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

REEFER MADNESS

5%

Dakota Jones -- Cryptid Entertainment

THE PROM

5%

Zach Rosing -- Summer Stock Stage

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Daniel Hesselbrock -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Daniel Hesselbrock -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Will Nethery -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

WAITRESS

3%

Daniel Hesselbrock -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

Daniel Hesselbrock -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

3%

Zach Rosing -- Summer Stock Stage

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Michael J. Lasley -- Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

LeMont Marshall -- Urban Musical Theatre | KaidyDid Productions

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

2%

Michael J. Lasley -- Civic Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

2%

Brian G. Hartz -- Phoenix Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

2%

Michael J. Lasley -- Civic Theatre

AIRNESS

2%

Will Nethery -- Indiana State University

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Michael J. Lasley -- Civic Theatre

OAK

2%

Brian Grimm -- Phoenix Theatre

GENDER PLAY

1%

Rhythm Science Sound -- Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

THE ROCKET MEN

1%

Jason Tuttle -- Phoenix Theatre

JON BENET GAME

1%

Oz Casile -- American Lives Theatre

XANADU

9%

Isabelle Schilling -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

XANADU

9%

Kody Horrocks -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

8%

Alex Pharo -- Summer Stock Stage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Asher Ortman -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

Christa Zook -- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Adrienne Reiswerg -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

XANADU

5%

Elizabeth Kurth -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

Leah Rodkin -- Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Addison Koehler -- Cryptid Entertainment

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Craig Underwood -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Megan Raymont -- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Aengus McCullough -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

WAITRESS

2%

Brett Mutter -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

TITANIC

2%

Devan Mathias -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Brandon Wentz -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

2%

Kaylee Johnson-Bradley -- Footlite Musicals

CAROLINE OR CHANGE

2%

Emily Gaddy -- Footlite Musicals

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Austin Russell -- The Harmony Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Rachel Nott -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Noah Gable -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

1%

Henry Kirk -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Cynthia Collins -- Actor's Theatre of Indiana

OKLAHOMA!

1%

Rachael Johnson -- The Harmony Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Julie Dixon -- Crossroads Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Michael Washington -- Summer Stock Stage

RED SPEEDO

16%

Alex Oberheide -- American Lives Theatre

THE COTTAGE

12%

Ben Brickner -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

LEADING LADIES

9%

Aaron Moon -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

LEADING LADIES

6%

Madison Myers -- Red Barn Summer Theatre

RIPCORD

4%

Claire Slaven -- Main Street Productions

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Suzanne Stark -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE SANDBOX

3%

Asher Ortman -- Indiana Drama Club

HAMLET

3%

James Jordan -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

THE SANDBOX

3%

Aniya Montgomery -- Indiana Drama Club

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Eddie Curry -- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE SANDBOX

3%

Orion Cortez -- Indiana Drama Club

THE HUMANS

2%

Wendy Brown -- American Lives Theatre

THE SANDBOX

2%

Emery Frazier -- Indiana Drama Club

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Jada Cannell -- Carmel Community Players

AIRNESS

2%

Brenton Kessinger -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

SENSITIVE GUYS

2%

Ajay LaPlante -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Mary Garner -- Carmel Community Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Ben jones -- Buck Creek Theater

ASPEN IDEAS

2%

Zach Tabor -- American Lives Theatre

HAMLET

2%

Brenton Kessinger -- Indiana State University Department of Theater

RIPCORD

2%

Scott Prill -- Main Street Productions

MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA

1%

Joshua Short -- Fonseca Theatre Company

12 ANGRY JURORS

1%

Brock Worrell -- Marian Knight Drama Club

THE HUMANS

1%

Jenni White -- American Lives Theatre

THE ROCKET MEN

1%

Charlie Rankin -- Phoenix Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

33%

- Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

THE CAT IN THE HAT

31%

- Civic Theatre

THE SANDBOX

29%

- Indiana Drama Club

MICAH MEETS A MAMI WATA

7%

- Fonseca Theatre Company

22%

Red Barn Summer Theatre

15%

American Lives Theatre

7%

Footlite Musicals

6%

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

5%

Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy

4%

The Harmony Theater

4%

Indiana State University Department of Theater

3%

Crossroads Repertory Theatre

3%

Indiana Repertory Theatre

3%

Indy Drag Theatre

3%

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

2%

Summer Stock Stage

2%

Phoenix Theatre

2%

Actor's Theatre of Indiana

2%

Main Street Productions

2%

IF Theatre

2%

Civic Theatre

2%

Carmel Community Players

1%

Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

1%

The Constellation Stage & Screen

1%

Southbank Theatre Company

1%

Cryptid Entertainment

1%

The Fonseca Theatre

1%

Wit Theater - Home of Comedysportz

1%

The Attic Theatre

Wrong region? Click here.

NEXT UP FOR YOU A BEEF & BOARDS CHRISTMAS Returns Through December 31 Storm Large Brings A HOLIDAY ORDEAL to Shelton Auditorium ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 15 Hot Tickets of the Week: DEATH BECOMES HER, ALADDIN & More Browse More BWW FOR YOU

