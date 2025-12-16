Tickets to SIX at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on Sale This Week

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center has revealed that tickets for SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 19 at 10AM. SIX will play a limited one-week Houston engagement at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, April 7-12, 2026.

The current cast includes Emma Elizabeth Smith as Catherine of Aragon, Nella Cole as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Hailey Alexis Lewis as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr with alternates Reese Cameron, Anna Hertel, Carlina Parker and Abigail Sparrow. Casting is subject to change.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

