Free Band Concert Marks Debut of Cypress Winds and LSC-CyFair Partnership

Lone Star College-CyFair’s Music Department will host one last free family-friendly concert Dec. 18 before winter break featuring a new community partner Cypress Winds, a premier community concert band.

Cypress Winds will be performing eight pieces of instrumental delights including three holiday treasured carols and beloved classics such as Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

Founded in 2024, Cypress Winds is comprised primarily of music educators from Cypress area school districts. The co-directors of this all-volunteer band are retired band directors Tom Harrington from Cypress Woods High School and Todd Clearwater from Klein Oak.

LSC-CyFair Fine Arts Production Manager Joshua Estrada said the community band’s interest in using the college’s space in the Center for the Arts building for rehearsals and concerts was an ideal opportunity to further strengthen the Music Department’s relationship with Cy-Fair Independent School District and area music professionals.

This new partnership has multiple benefits with a mutual positive impact, including the opportunity to share audience bases and to cross promote LSC-CyFair and Cypress Winds. Music educators on the college campus learning firsthand about LSC-CyFair’s programs will also be an invaluable recruiting tool, Estrada said.

“Additionally, we will be inviting these guest musicians to participate in our applied instrumental studios as well as supplementing the student ensembles,” he continued. “This means not only will students get instruction in the classroom, but they will also get to experience these talented instrumentalists in the rehearsal hall and on stage.”

The Dec.18 concert, which begins at 7 p.m. in the college’s Main Stage Theatre, is the first of three Cypress Winds concerts to be held at LSC-CyFair. Spring semester concert dates are planned for March 2 and May 4. Visit LoneStar.edu/CFA for the college’s full performing arts spring schedule.

