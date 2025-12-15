Review: THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Vincent Victoria Presents

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vincent Victoria Presents gives us a Christmas play unlike any other with THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL. It’s definitely not reverent like A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and you would never call this one a WHITE CHRISTMAS. It’s black, it’s queer, and it’s proud to be both of these things. The show is profane and funny, and the cast gives it their all to make the yuletide gayer than you imagined it ever could be. It’s a fantasy idea that a black gay man could have a Christmas special in 1968 that would revel in his own identity so unapologetically. It sure wasn’t the world of that time, and it sure isn’t the world of today. But in some strange way, you will leave wishing it were the world we live in.

The character of Cherry Cola Pitts was first unleashed during a feverish dream sequence in Vincent Victoria’s BLAQUE TCHERIE (both the play and the film). Then Vincent created a stage version and a movie around the Cherry character, and here we have his nationally televised Christmas Special. On board are Moms Mabley and Paul Lynde, along with a trio of singing backup dancers who also serve as bodyguards when needed. Don’t expect anything to be politically correct, and your favorite Christmas songs are turned on their head to fit Cherry’s rather sultry vision of his own world. It’s all in good fun, or is it? There are moments when the truth about the world spikes through, and mid-laugh, you realize maybe Cherry knows that this place isn’t what it seems. Perhaps the United States needs to confront its past and its reluctance to accept anyone who is not as white and straight as the snow on Christmas.

The cast is largely the “usual crew” for a Vincent Victoria production; he seems to have a company that he has formed, which follows the impresario from show to show. We have Jacqueline Harrison, who has played Moms Mabley many times for this troupe. She is hysterical in the role, and when she sings, she reveals a talent you almost don’t expect. The girl has some pipes! Todd Greenfield is also a frequent collaborator, and he gets to continue his Paul Lynde impersonation. He hits the right notes of nellie and dry. He’s a solid comic. Drew Johnson plays a handful of folks throughout the evening, showcasing a broad range that includes Stonewall heroine Martha P. Johnson, and then transitions to a smooth soul deejay who is a lady killer. And then we have the trio of Cherries played by Takisha Bendy, Syneetra A. Williams, and Terrie Berry. They are having a blast, posing, swerving, and singing around the entire show. They are in all-black leather, and they are badass! It’s the girl gang of your dreams. And boy, can these chicks sing!

I saw a special show where Vincent Victoria unexpectedly played Cherry Cola Pitts, and it is my understanding that he may take over again next Saturday evening (December 20th). But the role is usually played by Bryce Ivan, who recently did an impressive take on Rick James in the play and the movie 8 NOTES TO HEAVEN. Vincent is the original Cherry Cola, and he’s always magic onstage. He’s tall, lanky, and surprisingly sweet even when he delivers a rude or insidious message. Bryce plays the part a little more grounded, and gives Cherry more of an edge that says he knows when to make you nervous or push a button. You will not lose anything if either man steps into the red shoes. I would love to see dueling versions at the same time! Maybe next Christmas?

The entire show reminds me of a quote from RuPaul where he said, “I was too black for the gay white people, and too gay for the black ones.” Cherry Cola Pitts would have struggled in any era. But here he is triumphantly living in this dream world, where television accepts a man who is proud to be a sissy of color. At first, it’s jarring, leaving you off-balance. But by the end of THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, you want to jump up and join the Cherries. The whole show has an energy and a vibe that is unique. If it sounds like you can dig it, you likely will. And if you can’t? There’s something more traditional waiting around the corner, with a lot of white snow. But if you want a show that John Waters, Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and the South Park guys would see several times at Christmas, you are in the right place.

THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL runs at the Midtown Art Center through December 21st. There is a parking lot behind the theater, as well as ample street parking around the area. Just be sure to note the locations of the meters. The show runs about an hour and some change with no intermission. This is a decidedly adult production, and not for the faint of heart.

The photo is of Bryce Ivan as Cherry Cola Pitts

