Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Spark Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
April Wheat
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
11%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
10%
Katie Cross
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
8%
Angela Pinina
- SING OUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
8%
Taylor Fischer
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
8%
Natalie Monreal
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Brandon Brumfield
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Jack Wheeler
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
5%
Cameron Collier
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
5%
Chaney Moore
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
SingOUT Cabaret
- PRIDE NIGHT
- Main Street Theatre
4%
Brock Hatton
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
Denise Fennel-Pasqualone
- LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Jaron Myers
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Sho Baraka
- CONCERT
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Marcus D. Wiley
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Tre Morgan Lewis
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
3%
Dana Clark Green
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Abigail Baker
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
8%
Keith Herrmann
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Brandon McCormick
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Angela Pajestka
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
5%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
4%
Kyle Craig-Bogard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%
Tabitha Simper
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
4%
Adam W Delka
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
4%
Heidi Kloes
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%
Kalin Black
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
3%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
3%
Blake Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks
3%
Keith Herrmann
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
2%
Monica Josette
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Colton Berry
- HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Jeanmarie Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
2%
Chad Fontenot
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Hope Easterbrook
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Kevin Crouch
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Ann Candler
- DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heika DeHart
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%
Esther Marin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
6%
Blake Gutowski
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
5%
Kim Lee
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Leah Smith
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Joy Monroe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Krystal Uchem
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Gail Eck
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHINICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
3%
Zoe Bullard
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
3%
Colleen Grady
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
DANA PIKE
- ANNIE
- STAGEWORKS
3%
Kat Sommers
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Deborah Anderson
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Blake Gutkowski
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Clair Humme;
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
Ryan Richard
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Gail Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Colton Berry
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Jessica Morgan
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Danny Siebert
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Gisell Rubio
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- STAGES
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Kathryn Moore & Monroe Moore
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Leah Smith
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%Best Dance Production BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
15%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- The Players Theatre
15%HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
13%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
11%NUTCRACKER
- DPAC Texas
10%DPAC’S ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER
- DPAC
9%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages Theatre
9%DAS BARBECU
- Stages
8%HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
7%HONKY TONK LAUNDRY
- STAGES
4%Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
8%
Alric Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Carla Prescott
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
6%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
5%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Natalie Monreal
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
3%
Alric Davis
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
3%
Sarah Norris
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
3%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Adam W. Delka
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
3%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Randy Packer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
3%
Chase Waites
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Christopher Tennison
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- ACC Theatre
2%
Jonathan Hoff
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC
2%
Ashlie Driver
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Keith Brumfield
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Logan Vaden
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Shea Costa
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Cash Carpenter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Jonathan Hoff
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC TEXAS
6%
Allie Woods Jr.
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
Christopher Lowe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Cardero Berryman
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Aaron Brown
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
4%
Andrew Roblyer
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
4%
Chase Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
4%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
4%
Stephanie Patrisso
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
David Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%
Cash Shipman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
3%
Eileen J. Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Kiara Steelhammer
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Melody Montez
- DRACULA
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Blake Weir
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Johnny Barton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Rebecca Bernstein
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%
Ricky Rojas
- THE SHADOW BOX
- Company OnStage
2%
Andrew Ruthven
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Eboni Bell Darcy
- THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME
- STAGES
2%
Vicky McCormick
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Kevyn Eddy
- VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Jeff Merriman
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Dain Geist
- SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Kevin Dean
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%Best Ensemble BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
4%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
3%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
3%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
3%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%CAMP LOGAN
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%PLAYHOUSE CREATURES
- Lionwoman Productions
2%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
1%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
7%
Lauren Philpott
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Kaira Jackson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Blake Minor
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
6%
Bryan Ealey
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
David J. Palmer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Ashley Parra
- LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
4%
Thom Weaver
- THE DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
4%
Ashley Frye
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
4%
Vanessa Little
- THE RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
3%
Jonathan Shelledy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
3%
Aaron Garrett
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%
Maria Vargas Atencio
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%
Destiny Raine
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Robben Montez
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
3%
Bryan Ealey
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
3%
Joe Piper
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
2%
Blake Minor
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
John Baker
- BUG
- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company
2%
Robert J. Aguilar
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Josh Harbour
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Destiny Raine
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
2%
Josh Harbour
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
David J. Palmer
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alyssa Porter
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%
Whitney Wyatt
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Jonathan Craft
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
7%
Adam W. Delka
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
6%
Chika Kaba Ma'atunde
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%
Beth Green
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
5%
John-Alan Gourdine
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
5%
Stephen W Jones
- FROZEN
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Betsy Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Phillip D. Hall
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Stephanie Northcutt
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Karen Rees & Reese Burgan
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%
Brandon Tanner
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Katie Heaton
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Ryan Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Michael Barnhart
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
William Michael Luyties
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Jadon Campos
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%
Ben Childress
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
Ryan Dineen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Phillip Hall
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Michael Ferrara
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Alex Navarro
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury
2%
Tikisha Santiago
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%Best Musical BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
8%ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
4%ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
3%WAITRESS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
2%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%Best New Play Or Musical EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
11%VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
- Stageworks
10%CAMP LOGAN
- ENSEMBLE
9%LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages Theatre
9%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
8%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
8%SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
8%COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
6%DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
5%LOVE BOMB
- Catastrophic Theatre
4%FROZEN SECTION
- Catastrophic Theatre
3%LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages
3%STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
3%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Amelia Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Keith Barnett
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
5%
Fernanda Schoening
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Gianna Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
4%
Destiny Webb
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Peyton Kargel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
3%
Jane Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%
Olivia Simpson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
2%
Raelynn Nicole Anderson
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
April Wheat
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Seth Anderson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Aiden Hamilton
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Abraham 'Abe' Garcia
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Sarah Coffman
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Taylor Fisher
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Elissa Cuellar
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Katie Cross
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
2%
Tatum Lutz
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%
Alaric Davis
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%
Brandon Allen
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
1%
Monica Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
1%
Travis Bryant
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%
Brandon Brumfield
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
1%
Sterling Schmutz
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
1%
Emilio Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Jarrod Keeling
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Robert Richard
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
5%
Aiden Hamilton
- THE OUSTIDERS
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
4%
Bria Washington
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Lainey Watson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Dpac
3%
Brayden Ayers
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Wayne Wilden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Points North Theatre Company
2%
Fabian Cortina
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%
James Sheehan
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Rachel Omotoso
- LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages
2%
Butch Caire
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Abraham Zeus Zapata
- MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%
Cameron Walsh
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Ella Green
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
2%
Timothy Eric
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
2%
David Kenner
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
1%
Peyton Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
1%
Taylor Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
1%
Matt Poole
- 12 ANGRY MEN
- Island ETC
1%
Daniel Richardson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
1%
Deborah Hope
- THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER
- Mildred's Umbrella
1%
Mandy Hall
- BEDROOM FARCE
- The Players Theatre
1%
Alexandra Szeto-Joe
- THE HEART SELLERS
- Stages
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
5%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
4%THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%PRIVATE LIVES
- The Players Theatre
4%MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
4%AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
3%12 ANGRY MEN
- DPAC Texas
3%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%MENOPAUSE MADE ME DO IT
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%THE FOREIGNER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%PRIMARY TRUST
- Alley Theatre
2%PURLIE VICTORIOUS
- Main Street Theatre
2%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
2%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
1%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%OUR TOWN
- DPAC Texas
1%Best Production of an Opera LA BOHEME
- Houston Grand Opera
48%BREAKING THE WAVES
- Houston Grand Opera
22%IOLANTHE
- G&S Society of Houston
16%SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON
- Lone Star Lyric
14%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Lowe
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
8%
Misty Hale & Stephanie Hill
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%
Afsaneh Aayani
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
5%
Torston Louis
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%
Liz Freese
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE
- Ensemble
5%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Kevin Colbern
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%
Joyce Milford
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Vince Tortorice
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- The Live Oak Playhouse
3%
Kevin Colbern
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
3%
Afsaneh Aayani
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
3%
DC Stell
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Josh Harbor
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Michael & Jamie Glass
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Players Theatre
2%
Tim Mackabee
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%
John Barton
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Cassandra Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Philip Graschel
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Andrew Trott
- THE SHADOW BOX
- Company OnStage
2%
Clifton Moore & Fred Mulacek
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Liz Freese
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adrian Washington
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
8%
Addison Smith
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
7%
Andrew Harper
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Aly Alexander
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
4%
Christopher Lowe
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Joan Staunton
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
4%
Andrew Harper
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
4%
David Dean
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
3%
Shawn W St. John
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Aly Alexander
- SHREK
- Class Act Productions
3%
Yezminne Zepeda
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
3%
Yaseen Misfer
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
3%
John Gromada
- DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
3%
Beaird Music Group
- DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
2%
Robert Leslie Meek
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%
Vanessa Pearson
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Sam Baker & Vanessa Pearson
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
David Dean
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Meredith Alexander
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Yezminne Zepeda
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON APT. 2B
- STAGES
2%
Alauna Rubin
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Jon Harvey
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
David Dean
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
2%
Sandra Peck Ramsey
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Garrett Simonton
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
9%
Hudson Vandervoort
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
5%
Kristi Vaughn
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%
Alessandro Baldan
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Lainey Watson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- DPAC
4%
Elle Anders
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Katie Cross
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
4%
Adam Karl
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Santiago Pena
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Matt Poole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theater
3%
Adora Teboh
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Claire Carter
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Patrick Fretwell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Daniel Richardson
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
2%
Alex Kennedy
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Spencer Plachy
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Avery Desel
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
TJ Webb
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Jalen Tinsley
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages
2%
Grace Schexnayder
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Class Act Productions
1%
Emily Anders
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%
Kennedy Kanagawa
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
1%
Dalton Hutto
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
1%
Liz Johnson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
1%
Crickett Pepper
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Players Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Caleb Gaddis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Tipville USA
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
6%
Reyna Janelle
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Kim Wolf
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Aaron Gonzalez
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%
Alex Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Cindy Wang
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Wesley Whitson
- THE 39 STEPS
- Main Street Theatre
3%
Carlos Avila
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE FOREIGNER
- A.D. Players
2%
Brayden Ayers
- THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
2%
Ambi Anuh-Ndumu
- DOUBT
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Dain Geist
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Travis Wayne Hamilton
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Dano Colon
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
2%
Austin Atherton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Cameron Williams
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%
Casey Radle
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Grace Ojionuka
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%
Cristian Santino Romo
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Bryce Ivan
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
2%
Sean K. Thompson
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Madalina State
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
1%
Brittny Bush
- THREE SISTERS
- Classical Theatre Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
9%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
8%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
8%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
7%DON'T WORRY WILLY BY ELIZABETH UNAEZE
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
6%MOANA
- DPAC TEXAS
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- playhouse 1960
5%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
5%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
4%THE (ALMOST) TOTALLY TRUE STORY OF HANSEL AND GRETEL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
4%TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY
- Company OnStage
4%SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
4%THE BRAINSTORMERS & THEIR COSMIC MISSION
- Alley Theatre
3%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!
- Main Street Theater for Youth
3%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
3%MARY POPPINS
- DPAC Texas
3%DARE TO DREAM
- Stageworks Theatre
3%SLEEPING BEAUTY THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%JUNGLE BOOK KIDS
- Class Act Productions
1%HAIRY TALE ROCK
- Bravo Theatre Company
1%FRANKIE BUILDS ROBOTS
- League City Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Spark Theater
9%
Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Class Act Productions
6%
DPAc Texas
6%
Stageworks Theatre
5%
Sankofa Collective
4%
National Youth Theater
4%
The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Stages
3%
Theatre Southwest
3%
ENSEMBLE THEATRE
3%
A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Art Park Players
3%
The Alley
3%
Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Rec Room
2%
The Players Theatre
2%
Alley Theatre
2%
Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Thunderclap Productions
2%
The Sankofa Collective
2%
MATCH Houston
1%
Stage Right of Texas
1%