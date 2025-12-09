Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company to Present GRAND HORIZONS by Bess Wohl

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company is closing out their 24th season with the Tony nominated (2020) play, GRAND HORIZONS, by Bess Wohl.

Directed by Artistic Director, Jennifer Decker, and featuring Jim Salners, Julie Gersib, Christian Tannous, Christie Guidry, Eddie Edge, Alric Davis and Amy Warren, this production will take place Feb 5-21, 2026 at the upstairs black box space at 1824 Spring Street #233.

Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons is a sharply funny and deeply moving comedy-drama about a couple who, after fifty years of marriage, calmly announce their decision to divorce—sending shockwaves through their family. As their adult children rush to make sense of the news, long-buried tensions and unspoken truths rise to the surface. With wit and warmth, Wohl explores love, commitment, and the chaos of family life in this modern look at what it really means to grow old—together or apart.

This play centers around Bill and Nancy who, after 50 years of marriage, decide they want a divorce, forcing their grown kids to re-examine everything they thought they knew about their parents.

For more information, visit our website at www.mildredsumbrella.com or email info@mildredsumbrella.com

