Interview: Shawanna Renee Rivon of 12 DATES OF at STAGES

Shawanna Renee Rivon is a creative force in Houston, known for blending humor, heart, and insight into the communities she serves. This season, she brings her distinctive vision to STAGES by directing The Twelve Dates of Christmas, a holiday story that explores how festive traditions can both challenge and uplift. This project is a milestone for Stages, inviting audiences to experience the genuine emotional complexity of December through Shawanna's lens. In the conversation that follows, she discusses what attracted her to this romantic comedy, how she balances laughter and vulnerability, and why this project was the ideal way to return to STAGES.

What initially drew you to The Twelve Dates of Christmas, and why did you feel this was the right project for you to direct this season?

I love romantic comedies, and for the last few years my daughter Morgan and I have made a tradition of watching Christmas rom-coms together. We love the predictability of the genre—but what drew me to this show is that it isn’tpredictable at all. It takes the familiar holiday framework and twists it in really honest, refreshing ways. It felt like the perfect project for me this season because it honors all the things we love about holiday storytelling while still surprising us.

The show blends comedy, heartache, and holiday warmth. How did you approach balancing those tones in your direction?

My grandmother passed in December years ago, and that grief always hangs in the air for my family around the holidays. When I first spoke with Jamie, we talked about the many kinds of heartaches people quietly carry this time of year. December tends to go into “holiday overload,” but some folks are barely hanging on. I wanted something for them.

This play reminds us that it’s okay to laugh through what we’re going through. Humor becomes a type of healing—and I truly believe that’s where the real Christmas spirit lives.

This play hinges on a very intimate, personal narrative. How did you create emotional authenticity while keeping the energy lively and fun?

The credit really goes to the playwright—these moments and scenarios are so sharply written and genuinely funny. Because the storytelling is already baked into the text, I asked Jamie to tell the story as sincerely as she would to a close friend. That authenticity keeps the heart intact, and her natural comedic instincts keep the energy buoyant and fun.

What were your early conversations with the creative team about the visual and emotional world of the production?

I wanted the world to feel like Christmas on steroids—exactly how the world behaves once Thanksgiving ends. There’s glitter, joy, chaos… and inside all of that are people who are trying to keep up with the holiday spirit while navigating some really tough personal challenges.

At the same time, I wanted the design to feel beautiful and nostalgic. Mary lives in New York and she’s an actress, so her home has a modest, lived-in quality. That helped ground us emotionally and will give the audience a sense of who she is before the whirlwind begins.

Because this is a one-person show, the performer carries the entire journey. How did you collaborate with the actor to shape pacing, emotional beats, and character transitions?

There are two worlds in the play:

Mary simply talking to us , telling the story of the moment that changed her entire holiday season. In these moments, I wanted her to just connect—no acting, just honesty. The scenes where she embodies the other characters , sometimes three at once, which Jamie does beautifully.

We shaped the pacing by leaning into those contrasts: intimate storytelling versus playful character work. That rhythm keeps the show vibrant and emotionally grounded.

The play explores love, heartbreak, and rediscovery during the holidays. Which themes resonated most with you?

Love. Always love. No matter what the holidays bring, I truly believe there is always something to be grateful for—and this play leans into that spirit of rediscovery.

You’ve collaborated with STAGES before—what excites you about returning for this production?

I’m directing! I’ve been commissioned by STAGES four times, and each experience has been wonderful. But coming back to direct—especially in my favorite genre, romantic comedy—feels incredibly special.

How has STAGES’ intimate theater environment influenced your approach to the show?

The intimacy allows the performance to be extremely personal. There’s no need for gimmicks or spectacle—just a genuine story told from a woman’s point of view, based on how she perceived the people and situations around her. The closeness between actor and audience is what makes the show work.

If audiences walk away with one feeling or message after the curtain call, what do you hope it is?

Christmas is what you make it—not how other people celebrate it.

As a multi-hyphenate artist, how does working on a comedic and romantic piece like this influence your future creative work?

It’s inspiring me to write my own Christmas comedy—one that compares how I grew up celebrating the holidays versus how my daughter experiences them today. This project reminded me how much joy and depth there is in holiday storytelling.

What upcoming projects or artistic goals are you excited about after this production?

I’ve written a feature film called Puk and Quis that I’m incredibly excited to shoot in March. I’m also gearing up for August in the Park in February. And maybe—just maybe—you’ll see me back onstage before the season ends.

