Video: 'Snow' From Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Theatre Under The Stars

Performances run through December 24.

By: Dec. 16, 2025



Performances are underway for White Christmas at Theatre Under the Stars. Check out an all new video of the song "Snow" from the production here!

Celebrate the season with the Theatre Under The Stars production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas—the ultimate family holiday tradition! Inspired by the beloved 1954 film, this festive Broadway musical sparkles with romance, nostalgia, and show-stopping numbers like “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” and “White Christmas.”

Follow two WWII buddies turned entertainers as they team up with a pair of sisters to save a snow-covered Vermont inn—and discover the true meaning of the holidays along the way.

Performances run through December 24.



