ZACH Theater Unveils Cast And Creatives For MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

ZACH Theater has announced casting and creative team details for the Austin premiere of Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by Ken Ludwig from Agatha Christie’s novel. The production will run January 21 through March 1, 2026 at The Topfer at ZACH, under the direction of Jenny Lavery.

Commissioned by the Agatha Christie estate, Murder on the Orient Express marked the first stage adaptation to feature detective Hercule Poirot in more than 75 years. Set aboard the famed luxury train, the story follows Poirot as he investigates a murder that occurs during a snowbound journey, with each passenger becoming a potential suspect.

The cast includes Steven Pounders as Hercule Poirot, André Martin as Monsieur Bouc, Charlene Hong White as Mary Debenham, Damien Boykin as Hector MacQueen, Fernando Rivera as Michael the Conductor and Head Waiter, Babs George as Princess Dragomiroff, Abigail Storm as Greta Ohlsson, Sarita Ocón as Countess Andrenyi, Olivia Dawson as Helen Hubbard, and Scott Shipman as Colonel Arbuthnot and Samuel Ratchett.

Director Jenny Lavery said the production balances classic mystery with theatrical spectacle, noting that Ken Ludwig’s adaptation brings humor and momentum to Christie’s story while preserving its suspenseful core.

The creative team includes scenic designer Paul Tate DePoo II, scenic coordinator Austin Manning, properties designer Brady Flock, Costume Designer Tracy Dorman, hair and makeup designer Anna Fugate-Downs, lighting designer Matt Webb, and costume coordinator Monica Pasut Gibson. Stage management is led by AEA production stage manager Devon Muko, with Sarah Hudson as AEA stage manager, Brenna Bishop as AEA assistant stage manager, Brennah Crowley-Galvin as assistant stage manager, and Kyle Trehern as production assistant.

Special events connected to the production include a Pay What You Wish Week from January 21 through January 25, a Pride Night on January 22 at 7:30 p.m., Zachademia Night on January 28 at 7:30 p.m., a Champagne Opening on January 29 at 7:30 p.m., and an ASL-interpreted performance on February 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express will be performed at The Topfer at ZACH in Austin. Additional ticketing and performance information is available through ZACH Theater.

