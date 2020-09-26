DIE WALKURE Comes to Deutsche Oper Berlin

The production premieres on September 27, 2020.

Die Walkure will premiere at the Deutsche Oper Berlin on September 27, 2020. There will be no premiere party and no receptions at the premiere on September 27, 2020.

During the performances, there will again be break catering - of course within the framework of the applicable hygiene, distance and infection protection rules: You can enjoy your orders at tables and high tables in the foyer and the foyer. We recommend that you reserve your seats in advance of your visit.

Make your reservation on www.rdo-berlin.de or by phone +49 (0) 30 343 84 670, please pay in advance.

The production is in German with German and English surtitles.

Learn more at https://www.deutscheoperberlin.de/de_DE/calendar/production/die-walkuere.1260399.

After the rule of the gods had reached its shining zenith at the end of the RHEINGOLD with the move into Valhalla Castle, the signs in WALKÜRE are pointing to storm: people are frozen in lust for power, mistrust and possessiveness, the gods limit themselves to only to monitor compliance with the old laws instead of questioning their meaning. The siblings Siegmund and Sieglinde are abandoned to death because there is no room for their love in this system. And the Valkyrie Brünnhilde falls under the spell when she dares to act contrary to the verdict of her father Wotan and to protect the couple. In WALKÜRE he makes it clear whose side Wagner is on: in the great love scene of Siegmund and Sieglinde, in which the natural force of love triumphs over all social commandments,

The tradition of the great Scandinavian Wagner sopranos has existed for almost a hundred years. Singers like Kirsten Flagstad, Birgit Nilsson and Catarina Ligendza are legends and have shaped our image of Wagner's female characters. At the center of the new production of the RING are two interpreters who continue this tradition today: Nina Stemme , who most recently triumphed as Isolde at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Lise Davidsen, who since her Bayreuth debut in 2019 as Elisabeth in TANNHÄUSER as the new star on Wagner - Heaven is celebrated.

Shows View More Germany Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You