Review: DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL at Stage Theater Neue Flora

DISNEY'S TARZAN BACK IN TOWN!

Fond memories erupt when we read the news about the Return of Disney's TARZAN at the STAGE NEUE FLORA in Hamburg. It's been a while since we followed the search for Tarzan and Jane in a Casting Show, filled with so many talented, aspiring artists. Vienna's Reign Opera Ghost, Anton Zetterholm, Winner of the TV-Competition, went out to be the first to wear the famous loincloth, followed by many other familiar faces. One of them is Alexander Klaws (the first to win the German Casting Show Deutschland sucht den Superstar), who returns to the role for selected dates only*.

Alexander Klaws staring as Tarzan ©Johan Persson

Of course, he is the one to open the Jungle adventure in Hamburg, together with Abla Alaoui as Jane, Kerry Jean as Kala, Elindo Avastia as Terk, Dániel Rákász as Kerchak, and Luciano Mercoli as Clayton. One character is missing from this line-up: Jane's father, Porter, who got cut for artistic reasons, quite a bit devastating, but not as devastating as Pegasus, who doesn't make it into the predecessor show. Nevertheless, the jungle is back in all its glory. Disney's TARZAN has been in Germany (Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Oberhausen) from 2008 to 2018. After the run in Stuttgart, it is time to bring TARZAN back home to the Stage Theater Neue Flora, back to the stage, where it all began. Hamburg is full of green commercials (not talking about WICKED Part II), the city is excited to have its very own TARZAN back in town, back where it belongs, some might say. The whole show underwent a facelift, but in the end, it is what Hamburg fell in love with back in 2008. Having Klaws back working lianas again on selected dates (Philipp Büttner is sharing the title role with him) is such a clever and yet reasonable move. He is capturing every moment, bringing different layers to the jungle, chiming perfectly with Abla Alaoui, who is starring as a far more emancipated Jane than in the previous Version. Alaoui is sort of a Disney expert, being Anna in FROZEN and Esmeralda in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Jane marks her third Disney Show, and to cut a long story short, it is a perfect fit.

Abla Alaoui as Jane and Alexander Klaws as Tarzan ©Johan Persson

While Klaws is bringing the house down with his first "Tarzanesque" entrance, there is another character on stage, taking audiences' hearts by storm, Elindo Avastia as Terk, the crazy, messy friend everybody should have in their life.

It takes a lot of stamina to be in TARZAN, with all the flying, jumping, and running. Director Bob Crowley, together with Sergio Trujillo (Choreography) and Pichón Baldinu (Areal Designer), is challenging his cast with extraordinary tasks. The tribe is ready to deliver this mammoth of a Musical theatre experience, with all the beloved songs from the Animated movie and a wonderful take-home message: Every moment now the bond grows stronger, Two worlds, one (Musical) family. TARZAN celebrates its huge Comeback to where it all started.



For further information, visit: www.musical.de

