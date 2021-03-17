Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Berlin Theatre Manager Steps Down Amidst Bullying and Harassment Allegations

Klaus Doerr, manager of Berlin's Volksbuehne theater, was accused by multiple women of "abuse of power, bullying, verbal violence and sexual harassment.”

Mar. 17, 2021  
Klaus Doerr, manager of Berlin's Volksbuehne theater, has announced that he is stepping down following accusations of bully and sexual harassment, WTMJ reports.

He said that he takes "complete responsibility for the accusations against me."

"I deeply regret it if I hurt employees with my behavior, with words or glances," Doerr said in a statement, saying that he regrets not "creating an open climate sensitive to discrimination."

In January, officials talked to the women who made the accusations, and they are still evaluating a meeting with Doerr held earlier this month.

The city government's culture minister, Klaus Lederer, said that no one came forward with complaints against Doerr before he was appointed. But that changed in January when a letter was sent to a counseling office set up in 2018 for people in the film, television, theater and music sectors.

Read more on WTMJ.


