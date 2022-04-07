Hantz Motion Pictures Moves Into Distributing Business with BEST & FINAL RELEASING

Coming off the heels of Grand Jury and Audience Award wins at SXSW for their film I Love My Dad, Hantz Motion Pictures announced the expansion of their company portfolio into distribution with the launch of Best & Final Releasing. This new endeavor will allow Hantz Motion Pictures to create a full end-to-end model from financing, production through marketing and distribution.

"Starting Best & Final Releasing will allow Hantz Motion Pictures to offer a fully collaborative model for filmmakers from start to finish," said Lauren Hantz, President of Hantz Motion Pictures. "We look forward to working with filmmakers to not only create great stories, but now to bring them directly to audiences in theaters and homes."

Best & Final releasing will serve as a home for underdog films that are increasingly being underserved in the current distribution landscape. Given that no two films are alike, the team is focused on working with a select group of filmmakers for release in true partnership, recognizing that each film requires its own specialized release strategy rooted in the demands of audiences across North America. Hantz Motion Pictures has brought in Lindsay Hurd to run point for Best & Final Releasing, who spent the last decade managing brands for a large marketing firm.

"As a producer who knows what it's like in the trenches of independent filmmaking, the blood, sweat and tears involved in making a great film, I believe that working with a distribution partner shouldn't be yet another headache, just like it shouldn't be unsustainably structured for producers and financiers," said Bill Stertz, Vice President of Hantz Motion Pictures. "I couldn't be more excited to have Lindsay join our team to help launch our new distribution label Best & Final Releasing - by filmmakers, for filmmakers, in true partnership and collaboration."

The first title from Best & Final Releasing will be Adam Carter Rehmeier's Dinner in America, which premiered at Sundance in 2020 and was met with critical acclaim. After an incredibly successful festival run, the film has developed a true cult following. More details about Dinner in America's release to come soon. Hantz Motion Pictures is also currently in post-production with The Listener starring Tessa Thompson, directed by Steve Buscemi.

ABOUT HANTZ MOTION PICTURES

HANTZ MOTION PICTURES was founded in 2020 to finance and produce creative ambitious independent cinema. For more information, please visit hantzmotionpictures.com