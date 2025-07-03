Youth Take the Stage in MATILDA JR. at Hill Country Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hill Country Community Theatre will present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Jr., an inspiring youth production bursting with energy, heart, and imagination. The show is the grand finale of HCCT's 2025 Youth Summer Theatre Camp, featuring a talented cast of young performers ages 8–17 from across the Highland Lakes area.

Performances will take place July 17th through 20th, with showtimes on Thursday and Friday at 6:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM.

Matilda Jr. tells the empowering story of a little girl with a sharp mind, a vivid imagination, and hidden magical powers. Unloved by her cruel parents but adored by her kind schoolteacher, Miss Honey, Matilda boldly takes a stand against injustice and changes her own destiny. Filled with catchy songs, high-energy dance numbers, and unforgettable characters, this junior adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical is perfect for audiences of all ages.

“This production is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and talent of our local youth,” said Heidi Melton, Executive Director of HCCT. “It's an unforgettable experience for the performers—and a joy for every audience member.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 7th, and are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets online at www.thehcct.org or by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944.