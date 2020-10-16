WaterTower Theatre Announces Sustain The Mission Campaign

WaterTower Theatre unveiled a new fundraising campaign, titled Sustain the Mission, with a simple yet critical objective: to sustain the theater through this unprecedented time for arts organizations while delivering the innovative and high-quality programming its patrons have come to expect.

"WaterTower is, like most other arts organizations, working hard to ensure we survive the pandemic and its effect on our organization, while at the same time focusing on creative ways to continue to deliver professional theatre to you." says WTT Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman. "Your support is paramount right now and our new campaign allows our dear friends to donate to WaterTower Theatre on a monthly basis helping us to stay viable."

Since assuming his role on March 1, 2019, Peterman responded effectively to some of WaterTower's most immediate needs using an approach centered on sound programming and smart business planning. Thanks to this fiscally responsible planning, WaterTower Theatre is in a good position to survive the current pandemic and has become an industry leader in innovation with safety and adaptability in mind every step of the way. The changes that WTT has put in place to ensure employee safety and the survival of the organization have increased overhead costs significantly but are necessary new line items in our budgets looking forward. Testing, PPE, sanitization, film, editing costs have increased budgets by nearly 20%.

With the help of last season's Ignite the Mission campaign, WaterTower Theatre raised $95,000 which replenished its financial resources and ensured its ability to serve North Texas for generations to come. The organization successfully re-invigorated North Texans' passion and support for professional theater.

"I have been a longtime supporter of WaterTower Theatre, even before becoming the Associate Producer just one year ago, because I know that WTT pays ALL their artists. That commitment to professional theater has helped foster an incredible community of extremely talented arts professionals right here in North Texas. I am proud to be a part of that community of artists and invite you to become a sustaining member of WTT", Elizabeth Kensek, WTT Associate Producer.

With a goal of raising $100,000 during the 25th Anniversary Season: October 2020-September 2021, WaterTower plans to combine grass-roots fundraising efforts with personal donor engagement. The Sustain the Mission campaign promises that no amount donated is too small and donors will be able to pledge an ongoing monthly sustaining gift that will support WTT during these unprecedented times.

To encourage Sustaining Membership before the end of 2020, WTT will be holding a drawing in the new year. For every $5 pledged by an individual between October 15, 2020 and December 31, 2020, participants will earn an entry in a raffle to win a $500 VISA Gift Card. And remember that your donation is completely tax deductible. Even if you do not itemize, the CARES Act provides us all the opportunity to claim an additional charitable deduction up to $300 dollars in 2020.

To stay in the loop, follow the campaign's progress via social media and the WaterTower website.

"Whether you're a loyal subscriber or a supporter of the arts in general, we want you to know your contribution counts in our collective story during this challenging time," Peterman asserts. "We cannot do this without you. Let's sustain our future together."

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at https://watertowertheatre.org/memberships

