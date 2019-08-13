WaterTower Theatre Announces Elizabeth Kensek As New Associate Producer

The Board of Directors of WaterTower Theatre, along with Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director, is pleased to announce the hiring of Elizabeth Kensek as Associate Producer. Kensek formally assumed her position on Monday, August 12, 2019. She will work with theatre leadership to champion the company's artistic vision, while also overseeing much of the organization's critical production and operational tasks.

Kensek arrives at WaterTower following the recent departure of former Associate Producer Kelsey Leigh Ervi, who left to pursue a graduate degree in Directing from Northwestern University. Kensek brings over 15 years of experience in both the theatrical arts-as a performer, stage manager, educator and producer-and the business world, where she has worked in numerous roles, such as business analyst, project manager, and account manager.

"I have known Elizabeth to be a true professional, artistic leader and someone who cares deeply for the theatrical arts for many years," says Shane Peterman. "Having Elizabeth on our team is a wonderful, positive step in the re-building of WaterTower Theatre."

"I am honored to be joining this landmark institution, one that understands the vital importance of professional theatre in North Texas," says Kensek. "I'm excited to work with Shane and the team on future programming plans. I am a long-time admirer of WaterTower Theatre and its artists. I believe that we have the opportunity to be a formidable and profitable leader in our industry, and I believe that our success will also bolster the success of local Addison businesses and the greater community that surrounds us.





