WaterTower Theatre Announces 27th Season

Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director has announced details of the Company's 2022-2023 Season. This season marks the 27th for WaterTower Theatre, and the fourth season programmed by Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman & Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek.

From Shane, "I am excited to share with you these four amazing productions as our first fully produced season back here on the Terry Martin Main Stage for the first time since the pandemic over two years ago. Season 27 brings forth New Voices, New Works and New Light indeed! Two stunning pieces of musical theatre, one classic and one world premiere and two plays, one comedic and an enlightening and educational piece that is very close to my heart. With this season, I think you will agree, WaterTower Theatre is making a thrilling comeback."

The subscription season opens with the original rock musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Marking the first time in decades this hit show has been produced locally here in North Texas, featuring an all-local cast & team. WaterTower is one of the first theaters in the nation to obtain the rights to this blockbuster hit following the completion of the 50th Anniversary Tour. The production will be directed by Natalie King, music directed by Cody Dry, and choreographed by Kelly McCain.

Early 2023 will bring the uproariously funny, Tony & Olivier winning, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. This hilarious comic farce is still running on Off-Broadway to sold out crowds- and will be co-produced by WaterTower Theatre and Stage West Theatre in Fort Worth, marking the regional premiere of this hit play. The production will be directed by Harry Parker, and will begin its run at WTT, and then move to Stage West allowing folks from all over the metroplex the opportunity to enjoy this production.

Another regional premiere will follow in the Spring with THE MANIC MONOLOGUES directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales. This groundbreaking piece shares the stories of real people impacted by mental health diagnoses. Through partnerships with mental health professionals and local organizations, WTT Intersections programming around this piece will provide conversation opportunities for artists and patrons in an effort to disrupt the stigma associated with the very human struggles and triumphs of mental health diagnoses.

The season will close with the world premiere of GOIN' HOLLYWOOD, this splashy musical is a love letter as well as a peak behind the curtain to old Hollywood. This piece was workshopped right here at WaterTower Theatre in 2021, and the rewrites that resulted are ready for their stage debut! WaterTower Theatre is proud to be a part of music theater history in bringing this brand-new musical by Stephen Cole & David Krane from page to stage.

WaterTower is committed to the development of musical theater, and as a part of that commitment, we will be workshopping two brand new musicals during our 27th season. Beginning with Donald Fowler's OREGON in the Fall. WaterTower Theatre had been planning the workshop of this new musical before the shocking loss of Mr. Fowler, and through work completed by Donald's closest friends, this musical has been posthumously completed and is now ready for a workshop, in which local actors & creative team members will bring present the piece on WTT's stage for the first time so that the team can hear the music and script and further develop the piece.

SEASON 27: 2022-2023

The Original Rock Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Performances: 11/30/22-12/11/22

Music By Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics By: Tim Rice

Directed by Natalie King

Music Directed by Cody Dry

Choreographed by Kelly McCain

A musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. Having just celebrated its 50th Anniversary, WaterTower is proud to have the opportunity to present this iconic rock opera. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Contains adult themes. Recommended for ages 12 and above.

A Sidesplitting Regional Premiere Comedy

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Performances: 2/1/23-2/12/23

By: Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer

Directed By: Harry Parker

A Co-Production with Stage West Theatre

WTT is proud to present the regional premiere of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway's funniest smash hit! This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's "A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY!" (The Daily Beast) and "TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES!" (HuffPost).

A Groundbreaking Contemporary Play

THE MANIC MONOLOGUES

Performances: 4/19/23-4/30/23

Created By Zachary Burton & Elisa Hofmeister

Directed By: Ashley Puckett Gonzales

When creator Zack had his first psychotic break and was diagnosed with bipolar in May 2017, he was just finishing his PhD at Stanford University - and his world imploded. Would mental illness dictate his whole life? Would everything change? Zack was underwater, and his then-girlfriend Elisa (and future co-creator) had no way of knowing whether her happy, gregarious partner-in-crime would ever resurface. One of the hardest parts about those early days was the absence of relatable, lived experiences. Zack and Elisa decided to create a play based on true stories to disrupt the stigma around mental illness. It resulted in a series of vignettes they called The Manic Monologues. The play will have its regional premiere at WTT enhanced by movement & music for the first time to bring an immersive experience of this important piece to our theater community.

Contains adult language. Recommended for ages 12 and above.

A World Premiere Musical

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD

Performances: 7/19/23-7/30-23

Book & Lyrics By Stephen Cole

Music By David Krane

Directed By: TBA

Music Directed By: TBA

WaterTower Theatre is extremely proud to present the World Premiere of a brand new musical filled with Hollywood glamour, romance, and intrigue. Have you ever wished you were born in a different time? Alice Chandler did. Alice does not feel like she belongs in the 21st Century, but she never dreamed that while at lunch with her best friend and writing partner, Garson Stein, a magical birthday wish would find them both instantly transported back in time to 1949 Hollywood. What do you do when you get your wish? Alice and Garson land smack in the golden age of movie musicals, where they land their dream job writing for L. B. Mayer at MGM and are surrounded by glittering stars of Hollywood, but they soon see that under all the glamour lies a studio system crumbling, the blacklist threatening their closest allies, and their eyes are opened to Hollywood's darker side. WaterTower's 27th season wraps up in style with Goin' Hollywood, a big splashy musical, with a heart as big as MGM, and a totally original, catchy, jazz-tinged score.

Contains adult themes. Recommended for ages 12 and above.

