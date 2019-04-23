WaterTower Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director, today announced details of the Company's 2019-2020 Season. This season marks the 24th for WaterTower Theatre, and the first full season programmed by Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman. The 5-show subscription season includes Jason Robert Brown's Tony Award-winning musical adaptation, The Bridges of Madison County, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, I Am My Own Wife, a holiday celebration co-produced with Lone State Circus, Cirque Holidays, and a host of exciting additional programming.

"I'm delighted to present to you my first season as the Producing Artistic Director for WaterTower Theatre!" said Peterman. "Our goal is simple: to build community through diverse storytelling that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. Our 24th season focuses on unique stories across generations, emphasizing the importance of diverse backgrounds and the communities from which these stories are told."

The 2019-2020 Terry Martin Main Stage Season kicks off with the musical adaptation of the hit 1992 film, Sister Act (October 24 - November 10, 2019), directed by Cheryl Denson and music directed by Adam C. Wright. Filled with powerful gospel music and outrageous dancing, this adaptation brings the film's iconic flair to life on stage. The season continues with a holiday co-production with Lone Star Circus, Cirque Holidays (December 5-22, 2019), which will celebrate holidays from around the world through a unique blend of theatre and circus. The new year will ring in with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Mary Chase's play Harvey (February 6-23, 2020), directed by Dick Monday. This American classic follows Elwood P. Dowd and his unique friendship with a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch invisible rabbit named Harvey. The fourth show of the Main Stage Season follows the astonishing true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf in I Am My Own Wife (April 16-May 3, 2020), directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales. Written by Doug Wright, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play tells the fascinating story of an elegant and eccentric 65-year old German transgender woman who, against all odds, managed to survive survived the Nazi and Communist regimes in East Berlin. The season concludes with The Bridges of Madison County (June 11-28, 2020) with music & lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, book by Marsha Norman, directed by John De Los Santos, and music directed by Vonda K. Bowling. Based on the best-selling romance novel, this touching and powerful story follows the 4-day love affair between an Italian-born housewife and a National Geographic photographer, and how what happens in those four days alters their futures forever.

The five-show Main Stage Season will be enhanced by a limited-run engagement of a musical, to be announced at a later date.

All productions will be staged at the Addison Theatre Centre at 15650 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001.

Five-show season subscriptions are on sale starting April 30th. The renewal deadline for current subscribers to keep their same seats or received priority reseating is June 30th. Subscribe or renew by August 1st and receive up to a $26 discount. Subscriptions range in price from $119 (Preview Thurs, Wednesdays and Sundays) to $156 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday). Subscription prices increase after August 1st to $145 (Preview Thurs, Wednesdays and Sundays) and $175 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday). New subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office at 972.450.6232, and renewals can be made by phone or in person. Individual ticket prices for the 2019-2020 Season range in price from $33 - $39. Individual tickets go on sale in September.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and the 2019 - 2020 Season, visit us online at www.watertowertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.

THE 2019-2020 SEASON:

A Divine Musical Comedy

SISTER ACT

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Cheri & Bill Steinkellner

Directed by Cheryl Denson

Music Directed by Adam C. Wright

October 24-November 10, 2019

After witnessing a murder, disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Finding herself at odds with a rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior, Deloris uses her unique flair and singing talent to inspire the choir, breathing new life into the church and community. In doing so, however, she blows her cover and soon her gangster boyfriend and his cronies are giving chase. But little do they know that they're about to find themselves up against the power of Deloris' newfound sisterhood. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, Sister Act will have you REJOICING in the power of sisterhood!

A Theatrical Circus Spectacular

CIRQUE HOLIDAYS

A Co-Production with Lone Star Circus

December 5-22, 2019

WaterTower Theatre, in partnership with Lone Star Circus, will celebrate the diversity of holidays from around the world through a magical collaboration of theatre and circus with Cirque Holidays! Featuring international stars alongside Dallas' amazing and entertaining circus talent, audiences of all ages will be treated to incredible acts, ranging from hula-hoops to death defying trapeze stunts all tied together with a charismatic host and hilarious clowns. Forget your troubles this holiday season and get ready for a bright tomorrow!

An American Classic

HARVEY

by Mary Chase

Directed by Dick Monday

February 6-23, 2020

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows Elwood P. Dowd - a polite man with a very strange best friend. Elwood's sister, Veta, is concerned her brother's friend will interfere with her life as a socialite. And who can blame her! Elwood's friend is a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch invisible rabbit named Harvey. To avoid future embarrassment, Veta attempts to have Elwood committed, but after her frantic recount of her brother's condition she finds herself mistakenly committed instead. The truth quickly reveals itself, and the search is on for Elwood and his invisible companion. But Elwood and Harvey's influence on more than one of the doctors leads Veta to realize that maybe Harvey isn't so bad after all.

An Astonishing True Story

I AM MY OWN WIFE

by Doug Wright

Directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales

April 16-May 3, 2020

Based on a true story, and inspired by interviews conducted by the playwright, Doug Wright, over several years, I Am My Own Wife tells the fascinating story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric 65-year old German transgender woman who, against all odds, managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime. Using more than 30 characters, Wright pieces together Charlotte's captivating and controversial life. Winner of the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, I Am My Own Wife is a profound story of survival.

A Musical Romance

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

Music & Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Book by Marsha Norman

Directed by John De Los Santos

Music Directed by Vonda K. Bowling

June 11-28, 2020

Based on the best-selling novel, The Bridges of Madison County recalls the unexpected affair of Francesca Johnson, a devoted Italian-born housewife, and Robert Kincaid, a roving National Geographic photographer. Set amidst the cornfields of Iowa in 1965, this sweeping musical romance about the roads we travel and bridges we dare to cross brings to life four sensual, heart-stirring days that will alter Francesca and Robert's lives forever. With a soaring score by Tony Award-winner, Jason Robert Brown, The Bridges of Madison Country is a touching and powerful story that will leave you breathless.





