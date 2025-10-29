Uptown Players Announces Two Bonus Productions For The 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Uptown Players has announced two special additions to its 2025–2026 season: Together, a new collaborative cabaret with Bruce Wood Dance, and a live remount of Application Pending starring BJ Cleveland. The productions expand Uptown Players’ upcoming season with two distinct theatrical experiences—one celebrating Pride through music and movement, and the other marking the return of a hit one-person comedy.

TOGETHER

Following their acclaimed collaboration IMAGINE, Uptown Players and Bruce Wood Dance reunite for Together, a new cabaret of song and dance created in celebration of Gay Pride. The production will run June 20–21, 2026, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater (Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.).

Together traces the LGBTQ+ community’s journey from solitude to solidarity through an evening of power ballads and anthems, including “All By Myself” and “We Belong.” Featuring choreography by Bruce Wood and Joy Bollinger, the production includes new works performed by Bruce Wood Dance members Weaver Rhodes, Elliott Trahan, Cole Vernon, and Megan Storey, alongside Uptown Players vocalists Peter DiCesare, Seth Paden, Lee Walter, Brett Warner, and Kylie Stewart. Musical arrangements are by Adam C. Wright with direction by Clayton Younkin.

APPLICATION PENDING

Uptown Players will also present the live remount of Application Pending from August 20–30, 2026, at Theatre 2 inside Theatre Three (2688 Laclede #120, Dallas, TX). Written by Greg Edwards and Andy Sandberg, the fast-paced one-person comedy follows a new admissions head at an elite Manhattan prep school navigating a chaotic first day filled with eccentric parents and endless phone calls.

BJ Cleveland reprises his award-winning performance as Chris Evans, portraying more than 40 characters in a single act. The show originally streamed during the pandemic and now returns live on stage, offering audiences the full theatrical experience. “Audiences loved the streaming version, but there's just nothing like seeing it live,” said Uptown Players co-founder and producer Jeff Rane. “Watching BJ inhabit more than 40 characters on stage right before your eyes is a theatrical experience you simply can't get through a screen.”

Performances will run August 20–30, 2026. Tickets are $45 and may be purchased at uptownplayers.org or by calling (214) 219-2718.