Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Undermain Theatre Announces Anthony L. Ramirez as Executive Producer.

He’ll work with Patricia Hackler, Bruce DuBose, and the rest of the Undermain staff to help guide the company's work and vision. 

Dallas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
Undermain Theatre Announces Anthony L. Ramirez as Executive Producer.

Longtime company member, board member and friend Anthony L. Ramirez will be joining the Undermain staff as Executive Producer.

Mr. Ramirez has enriched the cultural scene with his presence as an actor on stages all around Dallas for decades, not only at Undermain but Kitchen Dog Theater, Teatro Dallas and Shakespeare Dallas, to name only a few.

Tony is a welcome presence on the Dallas scene, and I can attest that there's no more generous actor to share a scene with.

Over the past year Mr. Ramirez has taken on producing duties on individual productions at the Undermain and now he'll be coordinating production of the entire Undermain season.

He'll work with Patricia Hackler, Bruce DuBose, and the rest of the Undermain staff to help guide the company's work and vision.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Coppell Arts Center To Present THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW, October 1 & 2 Coppell Arts Center To Present THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW, October 1 & 2 
September 7, 2022

Coppell Arts Center will bring the family-friendly bubble wizardy of The Gazillion Bubble Show to Coppell for four performances on Saturday, October 1 (1 PM & 7 PM) and Sunday, October 2 (1 PM & 6 PM).
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory to Open Season with Tony Award-Winning Musical RENTNorth Texas Performing Arts Repertory to Open Season with Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT
September 2, 2022

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre will open their 2022-2023 season with the Broadway smash-hit, winner of 4 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and pop-culture phenomenon Rent, performing Sept. 9-18 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.
Jackie Burns, Teal Wicks, George Dvorsky and Curtis Wiley to Star in MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRAJackie Burns, Teal Wicks, George Dvorsky and Curtis Wiley to Star in MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA
September 2, 2022

Casa Mañana will kick off its 22-23 Broadway Season, presented by Frank Kent Cadillac, with My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, September 10-17, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 40th Anniversary Season With a World Premiere This MonthPlano Symphony Orchestra Opens 40th Anniversary Season With a World Premiere This Month
September 2, 2022

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) kicks off their 40th anniversary season, Celebrating Connections, with a very special concert on Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center. T
Bishop Arts Theatre Announces Mortgage Burning Party At Dallas ZooBishop Arts Theatre Announces Mortgage Burning Party At Dallas Zoo
September 1, 2022

The building now known as the Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) was donated to TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc. in 2005. At that time, the 10,000 sq. ft. building was a dilapidated photography studio with run-down lofts upstairs. Staff leadership and the board of directors raised $1.2M in private sector donations and a construction loan, brought in an architect, and completely revitalized the building.