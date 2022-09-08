Undermain Theatre Announces Anthony L. Ramirez as Executive Producer.

Longtime company member, board member and friend Anthony L. Ramirez will be joining the Undermain staff as Executive Producer.

Mr. Ramirez has enriched the cultural scene with his presence as an actor on stages all around Dallas for decades, not only at Undermain but Kitchen Dog Theater, Teatro Dallas and Shakespeare Dallas, to name only a few.

Tony is a welcome presence on the Dallas scene, and I can attest that there's no more generous actor to share a scene with.

Over the past year Mr. Ramirez has taken on producing duties on individual productions at the Undermain and now he'll be coordinating production of the entire Undermain season.

He'll work with Patricia Hackler, Bruce DuBose, and the rest of the Undermain staff to help guide the company's work and vision.