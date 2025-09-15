Texas Woman's University to Offer Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre Degree

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Become a part of history - Enroll in the brand-new Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre degree program at Texas Woman's University, a co-ed institution!

Aligning with the values that have made TWU great for the past 125 years, the BM in Musical Theatre degree seeks to build an accessible and transformative musical theatre program that provides students with a strong foundation in music, 21st-century training, and industry placement cultivating the next generation of diverse and empowered leaders in the profession.

TWU is the only university within a 100-mile radius offering a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre degree with some unique features:

Low cost

Grounded in a strong foundation in music

21st Century training

Professional internships

Agent showcase

Empowering the next generation of leaders in the music profession

TWU's innovative curriculum include classes in:

· Vocal Pedagogy

· Music and Wellness

· Music and Cultures

· Repertoire, Scene Performance, Music Direction

· Musical Theatre & Opera Performance Lab

· Musical Theatre Entrepreneurship

· Acting I, II, Movement, Speech, On-Camera

· Dance - Ballet I, Modern, Tap, Musical Theatre Dance Styles, Urban and Global Dance

In addition, the program is being helmed by Broadway veteran Julio Matos, Jr. (professional name, Julio Agustin). Julio is an internationally recognized and award-winning actor, director-choreographer, writer, and career coach who has mentored hundreds of professional actors and musical theatre performers at all stages of their careers. He is the author of The Professional Actor's Handbook: From Casting Call to Curtain Call (2nd edition) and runs workshops centering his ActorUSPs. With six Broadway shows and countless television appearances under his belt, Julio's connections to industry professionals are his greatest asset.

- "I love Julio's desire and need to assist gifted artists," Chita Rivera (legend of stage and screen).

TWU's 2025-26 Musical Theatre mainstage season includes Zombie Prom, Circle of Light Concert, Love & Loss: A Musical Revue, and the Musical Theatre showcase What's Up, Broadway!