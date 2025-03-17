THE LITTLER MERMAID JR. Announced At Casa Mañana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casa Mañana closes its 2024-25 Children's Theatre season with The Little Mermaid Jr., presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 22 to April 13 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

Go under the sea with Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder and the evil sea witch, Ursula! Dive in to the iconic tale of self-discovery and love as a brave little mermaid trades her fins for feet. Featuring Disney's classic songs “Kiss the Girl,” “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and of course, “Part of Your World.” This “Jr.” production contains all the beloved songs and familiar characters; however, the script has been condensed to better suit young attention spans.

The Little Mermaid Jr. stars Sydney Dotson as Ariel and Kathryn Jacobson as Ursula. Both Dotson and Jacobson are alumni of Casa Mañana's Apprentice Program, the elite theatre arts training course at Casa Mañana's School for Musical Theatre.

Additional principal cast includes Michael Alonzo as Prince Eric, Braxton O. Johnson as Sebastian and Harper Parkhill as Flounder. Additional cast include Zach Sutton as Grimsby, Jonah Moon as King Triton, Dylan Ciminna as Scuttle, Nikki Kimbrell as Flotsam, Simon Kowalski as Jetsam, Zak Reynolds as Chef, Amber Marie Flores as Carlotta, and Ivy Bilbow, Carrington M. Haynes, Gabrielle Jones, Kayla R. Marshall and Reagan Rees as Mersisters. Ensemble members include Charlie Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Finn Edwards, Giancarlo Marrero, Maxton Rhys Sims, Matthew Smith and Katelyn Sha Taylor.

The Little Mermaid Jr. is directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Kimberly Powers as scenic designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

Monica Kapoor (Director/Choreographer) has worked on select Regional/NYC productions including Cinderella, Beauty and The Beast Jr., Pippin (Casa Mañana), The Secret Garden (Broadway Sacramento), Mamma Mia! (North Carolina Theatre), Broadway Bares (NYC), Summertime (Transcendence Theatre Company), and Traffic and Weather (Adirondack Theatre Festival - World Premiere). Her performance credits include Mamma Mia! (Broadway) and the Bombay Dreams National Tour. Television/Film credits include Smash (NBC), Limitless (CBS), Before I Disappear (Feature Film), and I Origins (Feature Film). Her print/commercial work includes Macy's, Subway, MTV, IBM, Verizon, Aetna, RED, and CNN. Monica has also served as previous/guest faculty at Broadway Dance Center, Steps on Broadway, Joffrey Ballet, and Broadway Sacramento Conservatory.

Matthew Stern (Music Director) is an award-winning NYC-based music director and pianist. Recently, he music directed, orchestrated, and vocally arranged the first ever revival of James Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn's Skyscraper Off-Broadway. Other credits: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Cinderella, Pippin, Grease, Seussical, Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Christmas in the Movies (Casa Mañana), Evita (Shakespeare Theatre Company); Drowsy Chaperone, Gentleman's Guide, Pacific Overtures (Lyric Stage Company of Boston); Little Women, All is Calm, She Loves Me, Altar Boyz, Mame (Greater Boston Stage Company). Matt has served on the faculties of New York Film Academy, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Boston University, and Emerson College, and spent over a decade music directing at French Woods Festival. He has an MFA in Musical Theater Studies from Boston University.

Tickets prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

The Little Mermaid Jr. performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, March 22 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, March 23 at 11am and 3pm, Friday, March 28 at 7pm*, Saturday, March 29 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, March 30 at 11am** and 3pm, Saturday, April 5 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, April 6 at 11am and 3pm, Saturday, April 12 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, April 13 at 11am and 3pm.

*This performance includes ASL interpretation.

**Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly program with The Little Mermaid Jr.'s performance on Sunday, March 30 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources are available on www.casamanana.org.

