Soul-Stirring Sistah Ensemble Giwayen Mata Headlines DanceAfrica In Dallas

Performances are on October 7-8, 2022.

Sep. 13, 2022  
Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents the 17th Annual DanceAfrica on October 7-8, 2022, at the Moody Performance Hall and the DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace at Klyde Warren Park on October 8, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. This year's festival features performances by award-winning national and local guest artists. Joining Dallas Black Dance Theatre on stage is Atlanta's Giwayen Mata, a soul-stirring, all-sistah, ensemble celebrating the African Diaspora, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and the DeSoto A Cappella Choir and Varsity Women. PNC Bank is the Presenting Sponsor for DanceAfrica with Festival Presenter, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and Co-Sponsors, H-E-B and Central Market. All DanceAfrica events will feature virtual options. Patrons can view the performance in person, via live stream, or on-demand. Vendors can sell their products in person or in the virtual DanceAfrica Marketplace.

The beat of the drums throughout DanceAfrica is the pulse of who we are - it's our heartbeat, like being home. Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DanceAfrica features powerful movements and heart-searing drumming allowing African culture to flow through the music and dance of DBDT and DBDT: Encore! along with the Allegro Performing Ensemble, the Senior Performing Ensemble, and the Junior Performing Ensemble of Dallas Black Dance Academy. Guest artist Giwayen Mata is an all-sistah, dance, percussion, and vocal ensemble presenting dynamic songs of the African Diaspora. Grounded by movements, rhythms, and songs of African heritage, Giwayen Mata presents performances that reflect, celebrate, and unlock the hidden treasures of Black womanhood. The ensemble has been awarded many honors, including the 2022 Katherine Dunham Tribute/Magnificent Sisters of Dance Award, and has been featured on America's Got Talent and 1st Look on NBC.

The prestigious Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Dance Conservatory will present fierce movement in dedication to the female elders of the community. The institution, located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District, has received over 400 awards through the National Young Arts Foundation and produced 25 Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

Award-winning DeSoto A Cappella Choir and Varsity Women will perform a tapestry of inspiring songs that capture the spirit of African traditions. The choir has performed at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York City and toured internationally in London and Toronto.

The FREE Saturday daytime DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace at Klyde Warren Park from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm provides fun, food, vendors, and entertainment for the entire family. Attendees can enjoy main stage performances by local community artists throughout the day. Vendors can also take part in a monthlong virtual marketplace connecting DBDT website viewers to the vendor web pages. To sign up to be a vendor at the in-person or virtual marketplace visit, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196400®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdbdt.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/danceafrica-become-a-vendor/.


