Single Tickets For Dallas Opera's 19-20 Season On Sale July 15

The Dallas Opera is pleased to announce that single tickets for its star-studded 63rd International "Standing Ovation" Season go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time).

Highlights of the 2019-2020 Dallas Opera Season, which opens on October 18th, include

· The company's first-ever presentation of Sir Peter Hall's renowned production of Mozart's The Magic Flute from Los Angeles and Seattle Opera

· TDO's acclaimed co-production of Rimsky-Korsakov's The Golden Cockerel, which opened two seasons ago at Santa Fe to outstanding reviews

· The annual showcase concert for participants in the prestigious Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors

· The 2020 Titus Art Song Recital in January with luminous soprano Angel Blue

· A semi-staged version of Verdi's epic Don Carlo featuring a world-class cast

· A once-in-a-lifetime celebration as legendary tenor Plácido Domingo returns to the opera company where he made his U.S. debut nearly 59 years ago!

The "Standing Ovation" Season kicks into high gear this spring with a superb new TDO production of Stravinsky's ballet with song, Pulcinella, marking its 100th Anniversary, on a double bill with Francis Poulenc's riveting musical version of Jean Cocteau's one-woman play, La voix humaine (The Human Voice).

The season finale is a delightful production of Rossini's ever-popular The Barber of Seville starring Lucas Meachem, Pretty Yende, Lawrence Brownlee and Xabier Anduaga in an international all-star cast!

Additional details can be found at https://dallasopera.org/seasons/mainstage/ or at https://dallasopera.org/seasons/concerts/.

Single tickets may be purchased for as little as $25. Full and Flex subscriptions for every budget can be purchased today. Prices range from just $57 (for three performances of your choice) to a top orchestra floor price of $777 for all five mainstage productions. Call The Dallas Opera Ticket Office at 214.443.1000 or buy online at www.dallasopera.org/tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You