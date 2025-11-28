THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to be Presented at Allen Contemporary Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Allen Contemporary Theatre will present upcoming production of the hilarious and heartfelt musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running December 5-21. Directed by Eddy Herring, this Tony Award-winning favorite brings together six quirky middle-schoolers competing for spelling glory, and the three equally quirky adults who shepherd them through the chaos.

Full of audience participation and unforgettable characters, Spelling Bee is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud musical with a surprising amount of heart. As each speller reveals their hopes, insecurities, and personal stories, the "Bee" becomes more than a competition - it becomes a celebration of finding your place in the world.

Performance Schedule:

• Fridays & Saturdays at 8 PM

• Sundays at 3 PM

• Additional performances: Thursday, December 11 & 18 at 8 PM

Tickets are available now at www.AllenContemporaryTheatre.net/tickets.

Tickets are selling fast - grab yours today and experience the joyful chaos and charming characters of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!