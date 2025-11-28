 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to be Presented at Allen Contemporary Theatre

Full of audience participation and unforgettable characters, Spelling Bee is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud musical with a surprising amount of heart.

By: Nov. 28, 2025
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to be Presented at Allen Contemporary Theatre Image

Allen Contemporary Theatre will present upcoming production of the hilarious and heartfelt musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running December 5-21. Directed by Eddy Herring, this Tony Award-winning favorite brings together six quirky middle-schoolers competing for spelling glory, and the three equally quirky adults who shepherd them through the chaos.

Full of audience participation and unforgettable characters, Spelling Bee is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud musical with a surprising amount of heart. As each speller reveals their hopes, insecurities, and personal stories, the "Bee" becomes more than a competition - it becomes a celebration of finding your place in the world.

Performance Schedule:
• Fridays & Saturdays at 8 PM
• Sundays at 3 PM
• Additional performances: Thursday, December 11 & 18 at 8 PM

Tickets are available now at www.AllenContemporaryTheatre.net/tickets.

Tickets are selling fast - grab yours today and experience the joyful chaos and charming characters of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!




Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos