Dallas Theater Center and North Texas Food Bank to Partner Up This Holiday Season

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dallas Theater Center and the North Texas Food Bank are celebrating the season of giving with a holiday partnership. During this year’s run of A Christmas Carol, DTC audiences will have the opportunity to help provide meals for North Texans experiencing food insecurity.

Patrons attending A Christmas Carol can contribute to the cause through monetary donations after each performance. All funds raised benefit the North Texas Food Bank’s efforts to provide nutritious meals to those in need.

Throughout the production, which runs November 28 through December 27 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, patrons can donate nonperishable food items in the Wyly Theatre lobby or contribute monetary gifts after each performance. Every dollar collected will help provide three nutritious meals for neighbors in need.

“As we reflect on the Cratchit family’s humble meal in A Christmas Carol, it reminds us how meaningful it is to share food with the people we love,” said Sarah Burns, Vice President of External Affairs for the North Texas Food Bank. “Too many of our neighbors struggle to put food on the table, even during the holidays. Thanks to DTC and its audiences, we can help ensure families across North Texas can enjoy this season with full hearts and full plates.”

Since the partnership began in 2007, Dallas Theater Center audiences have raised more than $966,000, providing more than 2.9 million meals for families across North Texas. Cast and crew members also give their time by volunteering at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, where they sort and pack food for distribution through the Food Bank’s network of community partners.

“As the preeminent professional theater in North Texas, Dallas Theater Center is proud to create Tony Award-winning theater in, for, and with the community we serve,” said Kevin Moriarty, Executive Director of Dallas Theater Center. “Our partnership with North Texas Food Bank allows us to give back in meaningful ways—through service, awareness, and raising funds that support their vital mission to end hunger. We are honored to stand alongside the Food Bank during our annual production of A Christmas Carol, which reminds us all that the true spirit of the Christmas season is found in caring for others.”

Adapted by Moriarty from Charles Dickens’s timeless story, A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his redemptive journey through Christmases past, present, and future. With music, magic, and heart, this Dallas favorite continues to bring audiences together in celebration of generosity and hope.