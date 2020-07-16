Second Thought Theatre Announces Cancellation of ENDGAME

Due to the current state of COVID-19 in North Texas, Second Thought Theatre is cancelling its fall production of Samuel Beckett's Endgame. STT staff and Board of Directors believe this is the best decision to ensure the health and safety of staff, audiences, and artists. Outgoing STT Artistic Director, Alex Organ says, "We had a small amount of optimism a month ago about producing Endgame, but the recent surge in COVID cases has been a sobering reminder that we are still many months away from being able to present live theater as we know it. The Second Thought staff will use this time to explore ways to adapt to our new normal, so that STT can emerge stronger than ever when it becomes safe to do so."

This is the third and final show to be cancelled in STT's 2020 season, and at this time, there is no plan to reschedule the production of Endgame in future seasons.

"As we look toward the future, we are hopeful for the time we will all be able to gather together at the theatre again. Until that time, Second Thought remains committed above all to the artists we work with and to creating art that challenges the status quo. 2021 may be different in form, but our mission remains the same," says STT's new Artistic Director, Carson McCain.

STT season ticket holders may roll over subscriptions to the 2021 season. The staff will be reaching out to all current subscribers individually with additional options. All other ticket purchases are currently on hold until the official reopening of the theatre.

Organ reminds North Texans, "If you love theater, please know that practically every professional theater artist is out of work for the foreseeable future. Consider making a donation to a local theater or an artist relief fund, and, please, wear a mask." STT thanks everyone for their patience, support, and understanding. The staff, board, and artists of Second Thought Theatre are looking forward to providing North Texas with live theatre in 2021.

Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You