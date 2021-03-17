Reservations Now Open For Augmented Reality Bike and Car Tour Honoring Black Man Lynched In 1921

Fort Worth's arts and service organization DNAWORKS will return with the spring bike and car tour to four of the sites associated with the December 11, 1921 lynching of Mr. Fred Rouse.

Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse is supported by an augmented reality app that allows participants to identify the sites associated with the lynching of Mr. Rouse. The app features creative responses by local and national artists who share their perspectives on the sites through music, dance, poetry, and visual arts.

Both the car and bike tours begin in the Fort Worth's historic Stockyards. The tour then travels to three other sites that were involved in the lynching of Mr. Rouse. Participants can hear, see and learn details of each site through the dedicated app as well as from their tour guides. At the culmination of each tour, participants have the option to share their experiences through a Community Storycircle.

Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse will be held every weekend from March 27 through May 2, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dnaworks-31428027927. Click here to see photos from Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse. More information and ticket details can be found on the Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse Facebook Page as well as through DNAWORKS's Website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.