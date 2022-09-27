Pizza Chapel Theatre Co. Presents SMALLTOWN SPOOKY

Although Pizza Chapel Theatre Company has been producing site-specific theatre pieces since 2016, this year they can officially claim their status as a non-profit theatre company. The mission of "resist, represent, redefine" has led programming since the beginning but they've made that commitment official and are celebrating doing so with their Reclaiming Yeehaw season.

This collection of shows highlights the diversity of perspectives, identities, and experiences of those living in the American South. The season opens with Tallgrass Gothic, a story that explores a yearning to leave the smalltown and the ghosts that tether you home.

Pizza Chapel's preference for nontraditional staging and storytelling turns Tallgrass into an original theatre piece that blends familiar and strange in a manner both immersive and DIY. Due to adult language and subject matter, this performance may not be suitable for all audiences.

This performance will be presented by Pizza Chapel Thursday - Sunday Oct. 6 - 16, with a cocktail hour beginning at 7:30 pm and an 8:15 pm curtain. Pay-What-You-Want ticketing is available for the Oct 6th performance. Seating is extremely limited.

"My experience growing up in a rural community contrasted the desire to leave with those strong, mystical ties that keeps a person from moving on. As a production team, we wanted to explore the way immersive staging could reinforce the feelings of social closeness and claustrophobia that go along with being a smalltown 'local,'" Director Lindsey Hertel.

Pizza Chapel Theatre Company presents one-of-a-kind experiences that advocate for a new standard of theatre, one more representative and accessible for all. Reserve your ticket at PCTCTallgrass.eventbrite.com.