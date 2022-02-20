North Texas Performing Arts Repertory to Stage DISASTER!

Disaster! is a new musical straight from Broadway featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s! "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick. The production at the North Texas Performing Arts Repertory is set to present the show from March 11th through the 13th and again from March 18th through the 20th. The show will play at Rodenbaugh Theatre, Willow Bend Center of the Arts. To purchase tickets, click here or call 972-853-7425.

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost...or at least escape the killer rats.

Audiences and critics are wild for this hilarious homage to the era of bell-bottoms, platform shoes and the hustle. With larger-than-life characters, snappy dialogue and some of the most recognizable songs of the '70s, Disaster! will have you dancing in your seat and rolling in the aisle.

The rest of the North Texas Performing Arts Repertory season for the spring and summer includes Urinetown, which runs from April 22nd through May 1st, Legally Blonde: The Musical, which will play at the theatre from June 17th through the 26th, and The Spongebob Musical, which runs from July 15th through the 24th. The theatre is offering a spring and summer ticket package, which allows purchasers to see all four shows for $56.

For more information about the upcoming shows and the ticket package deal, click here.