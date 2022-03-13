North Texas Performing Arts Names New Business Manager

North Texas Performing Arts is pleased to announce the promotion of Seth Davidson to NTPA Business Manager. Seth brings over twenty years of financial management and business administration experience to NTPA. He joined the NTPA staff in 2019 as Assistant Business Manager and has played a critical role in NTPA's business operations over the past two years.

Seth grew up in Houston, and developed a passion for music and theatre at an early age participating in plays and musicals and performing in the band throughout his school years. He has lived in the DFW area since 1994 and prior to joining NTPA worked with Hilton Honors Group, Perrier Group of America (Ozarka), Viking Office Products (now Office Depot), Burt & Associates, Fortress Solutions, and Peterson Artworks. Seth brings a deep set of skills to NTPA with experience in management, accounting, human resources, customer service, and more.

Seth will oversee financial management and administrative functions as NTPA enters it's biggest year in our thirty-one year history with the recent expansion to Southlake and a programming plan to offer more productions, classes, and camps than ever before to students and families across North Texas.