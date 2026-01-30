WIZARD OF OZ ON ICE is Coming to the Coppell Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Follow the yellow brick road to the Coppell Arts Center for The Wizard of Oz On Ice, Sunday, March 15 at 2 PM and 6 PM. Professional skating champions will bring to life this reimagined, all-new production of this beloved classic.

From the visionary team behind acclaimed ice spectacles Peter Pan On Ice, Cinderella On Ice, and Beauty & The Beast On Ice comes a fresh and exhilarating reimagining of L. Frank Baum's timeless story. Wizard of Oz On Ice promises to dazzle with stunning choreography, state-of-the-art special effects, and vibrant costumes that bring the Land of Oz to life in ways never seen before, enchanting both the young and the young at heart.

As the curtain rises, audiences are whisked away on a magical journey alongside Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, who glide effortlessly across the stage with an all-new custom soundtrack. Interactive elements, including live audience participation and immersive visuals, make Wizard of Oz On Ice a one-of-a-kind experience that will captivate every guest.