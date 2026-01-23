MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Introduces Digital Lottery for $30 Tickets

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, will offer a digital ticket lottery for Mark Twain Tonight!, powered by Broadway Direct. The one-night-only performance will take place Tuesday evening, January 27, as part of the 2025–2026 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup, following a morning educational performance presented through the Performing Arts Fort Worth Student Matinee program.

Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas will return to Fort Worth to star in the production. Thomas last appeared on the Bass Hall stage in 2023 as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. He is the first and only actor authorized to perform Mark Twain Tonight!, the one-act, one-man play originally written and performed by Hal Holbrook.

The digital lottery will be open for entries on Monday, January 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the Tuesday, January 27 evening performance. Selected entrants will be notified by email and may purchase up to two tickets at $30 each. Tickets must be purchased online within 60 minutes of notification. If tickets are not claimed within the allotted window, they will be forfeited and offered through a standby drawing.

Entrants must be at least 18 years old. A valid, non-expired photo ID matching the entrant’s name is required for ticket pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office beginning one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements are available through Bass Performance Hall.