Auriga Productions to Debut THE LAST TESTAMENT OF RUDOLF HESS in 2026

Auriga Productions has announced the world premiere of acclaimed playwright Dennis Richard's The Last Testament of Rudolf Hess. The DFW run is in Dallas February 19, 20, 21, and 22 and Fort Worth March 6, 8, 13 and 14.

Directed by Auriga's Artistic Director Bert Pigg, this absorbing story takes place in 1987 on the last day of Rudolf Hess's life at Berlin's Spandau Prison, where he was imprisoned for crimes committed while serving as Adolf Hitler's Deputy Führer. Over the course of one summer afternoon, the unrepentant 93-year-old Hess encounters the mysterious “Elsa.” Her presence forces Hess's confrontation with the consequences of his conduct during his rise to power in the Third Reich, and of his ill-fated efforts to broker peace with Great Britain during the early stages of World War II. The production stars Stephen Gruwell as Rudolf Hess and Sara Rashelle as Elsa.

Playwright Dennis Richard said: “Known as Spandau's Prisoner #7, Hess was the last remaining Nazi war criminal and considered to be the most puzzling man of World War II. Since his death, conspiracy theories have abounded on many fronts, including such controversial topics as the motivations behind his unauthorized May 10, 1941 solo flight for peace, whether the man in Spandau prison was the real Rudolf Hess or an imposter, and whether Hess committed suicide or was murdered. I am honored to be working with Bert on the World Premiere of my play.”

The Dallas and Ft. Worth productions of The Last Testament of Rudolf Hess will lead off a series of productions scheduled in Los Angeles, (May), at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (August), and in New York, London and Berlin later in the fall.

All Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday February 22nd and March 8 performances begin at 2:00 p.m. All shows include a talkback after each performance.