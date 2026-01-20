Nina West Will Lead HAIRSPRAY at Casa Mañana

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andrew Levitt (AKA Nina West) will play Edna Turnblad in the musical Hairspray at Casa Mañana Theatre. The show runs February 28 – March 8, and tickets are on sale now.

Levitt rose to international prominence on the 11th season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Other notable credits include Tina Romero's Queens of the Dead (Ginsey Tonic), Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Divine), Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch (Alice), RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, and the recent RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9.

On stage, Levitt starred as Edna Turnblad in the national tour of Broadway's Hairspray The Musical.

“Edna is one of the great roles written for musical theatre, and I could not be more excited to be returning to her and the Turnblad household for this production of Hairspray at Casa Mañana! Hairspray is pure joy ready to be shared with these audiences. You can't stop this beat!” said Levitt.

Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, features high-energy dance, infectious music, and a powerful message of inclusion and self-acceptance. Set in 1962 Baltimore, the story follows Tracy Turnblad, a big-hearted teen with dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. As she fights for a chance to shine, Tracy challenges outdated norms and pushes for a more inclusive future.

Filled with laughter, love, and larger-than-life characters, Hairspray is a joyous celebration of change and the power of believing in yourself.

Additional cast includes Kaitlyn Louise Smith* as Tracy Turnblad, Nick Cortazzo* as Link Larkin, Justin Showell* as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Zak Reynolds* as Corny Collins, Bella Gream as Penny Pingleton, Grace Moore as Amber Von Tussle, Emmie Kivell* as Velma Von Tussle, Kennedy Salters* as Motormouth Maybelle, Maria Shorunke as Little Inez, BJ Cleveland as Wilbur Turnblad, Brandon Wilhelm* as Harriman F. Spitzer, Kathryn Jacobson* as Prudy Pingleton, Patrick Bilbow as Brad, Bennet Cooper as Sketch, Winston Daniels* as Ensemble, Avery Dunn as Shelley, Elizabeth Hall as Ensemble, Akem Harrison as Ensemble, Braxton O. Johnson* as Ensemble, Dylan Markey as I.Q., David Postlewate as Fender, Kamden Reece as Ensemble, Gabrielle Rollins as Ensemble, Addy Rudd as Ensemble, Nissi Chepkirui Sigei as Ensemble, and Kelsey Jordan Ward as Brenda.

Gerry McIntyre is Director and Choreographer. McIntyre returns to Casa Mañana after directing and choreographing The Color Purple, Smokey Joe's, Spamilton and Grease. He recently choreographed and directed Young Frankenstein for Berkshire Theatre Group, Bay Street Theater and Geva Theatre. He won widespread acclaim for choreographing the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Godspell. As a choreographer his credits include the Off-Broadway and international hit Spamilton (Ovation and Joe A Callaway nominations), Goodbye Girl (Off-Broadway), Anything Can Happen in the Theatre, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (York Theatre), Nina Simone: Four Women, Songs for a New World, A Chorus Line, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Side by Side, The Who's Tommy, My Fair Lady (Berkshire Theatre Festival), A Saint She Ain't (Westport Playhouse), Laura Comstocks' Bag Punching Dog (LA Weekly nomination Best Choreography), The Color Purple, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Ragtime, The Wiz (Broadway at Music Circus), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Gateway Playhouse), After the Storm (documentary).

Phil Reno is Music Director and Conductor. His Broadway credits include: Something Rotten!; Elf!; Promises, Promises; The Drowsy Chaperone; Thou Shalt Not; The Producers; Dame Edna; The Royal Tour and Back with a Vengeance; Cats. Six seasons conducting the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. National: Joseph... (With Donny Osmond), original company Music of the Night, Starlight Express, Bob Fosse's Sweet Charity. Two-time Grammy nominee as producer of the Something Rotten! And The Drowsy Chaperone cast recordings.

Additional creative staff include J Branson as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer, and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair/wig/makeup designer.