DAMN YANKEES to Open at Theatre Arlington February 13

The wickedly funny musical Damn Yankees, sponsored by the Dream Alliance Foundation, opens February 13 at Theatre Arlington.

This devilishly delightful production features DFW favorite David Coffee in the role of Mr. Applegate, the mysterious stranger who offers Joe Boyd the chance to help the Washington Senators win the pennant and beat those "damn yankees!"

"Some of you may remember that Damn Yankees was on our schedule in 2020, and we were one week away from opening when the pandemic shut us down," said Executive Producer and director Steven D. Morris. "I would like to acknowledge the amazing cast and creative team of the 2020 version that was only seen by me."

Eagle-eyed fans will recognize a handful of names from that 2020 production, as well as some new faces on the stage.

Damn Yankees will open Friday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. and will close Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Group Ticket rates for the show are available for parties of 10 or more.