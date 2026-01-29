Broadway Dallas Appoints Michelle Mazzini as Chair of the Board and Names New Board Members

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Dallas has named Michelle Mazzini as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective January 2026. Mazzini has served on the Broadway Dallas Board since 2017 and has held chair positions on Governance and Development Committees. Ms. Mazzini is Vice President and General Counsel of Spindletop.

“Broadway Dallas represents an extraordinary legacy paired with a bold vision for the future,” said Mazzini. “Our 85-year-old organization presents the best of Broadway in the historic, 100-year-old Music Hall, a Dallas cultural landmark. I am honored to serve as Chair of the Board and to work alongside Ken Novice and his exceptional executive team as the Board focuses on strategic leadership, sustainability, and long-term impact. I am especially inspired by Broadway Dallas’ commitment to education, ranging from innovative curricula using theater to teach STEM concepts to high school students to the amazing High School Musical Theater Awards, which showcase some of the most talented high school students in North Texas and provide a path to Broadway. I look forward to helping steward and contribute to this remarkable institution as it continues to inspire audiences and shape future generations.”

In addition, Brendan T. McGuire, Regional President of PNC Bank, was named Chair Elect and seven new members have been appointed to the Board of Directors. The newly elected individuals will help support the nonprofit’s mission to entertain, educate, engage, and enrich the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle Mazzini as our Board Chair alongside an exceptional group of new incoming Board members,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “Their leadership, insight, and commitment will play a vital role in advancing Broadway Dallas’ mission and expanding our impact across the community.”

BOARD OF DIRECTORS – NEW MEMBERS

Lindsay Billingsley – Founder, LAB Strategies

Chris Blackburn – Founder and Owner, Texas Counter Fitters

Doti Butler – Sr. Compliance Analyst, AT&T

Hilda Galvan – Founder, HC Galvan Law, PLLC

Catalina Gonzalez Jorba – Designer/Owner, Dondolo

Kymberley Scalia – Senior Vice President of Marketing, HALL Group

Jeremy Singleton – Partner, Skycastle Partners