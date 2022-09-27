Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mesquite Arts Theater Presents LEADING LADIES

Running at Mesquite Arts Theater, October 7 - 23, 2022.

Dallas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

Mesquite Arts Theater Presents LEADING LADIES

In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.

When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long-lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces!

Located at Mesquite Arts Theater, 1527 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite, TX 75149. Running October 7 - 23, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Plano Symphony Orchestra Awarded 2022 Obelisk Award as the Distinguished Cultural Organization (Nonprofit) by the North Texas Business Council for the ArtsPlano Symphony Orchestra Awarded 2022 Obelisk Award as the Distinguished Cultural Organization (Nonprofit) by the North Texas Business Council for the Arts
September 27, 2022

Marion Brockette, President of the Plano Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, announced that the Plano Symphony Orchestra has been selected to receive the 2022 Obelisk Award as the Distinguished Cultural Organization (Nonprofit) by the North Texas Business Council for the Arts.
The Charleston Gaillard Center and International African American Museum Present Southeastern Premiere of SOUNDS OF HAZELThe Charleston Gaillard Center and International African American Museum Present Southeastern Premiere of SOUNDS OF HAZEL
September 27, 2022

Continuing their growing artistic and cultural partnership that elevates overlooked historical figures and issues important to the Charleston community, the Charleston Gaillard Center and the International African American Museum (IAAM) are co-commissioners of the globally acclaimed ballet company, Dance Theatre of Harlem's (DTH) new Sounds of Hazel for its Southeastern debut this October 20 – 21.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Awarded 2022 Obelisk AwardPlano Symphony Orchestra Awarded 2022 Obelisk Award
September 26, 2022

Marion Brockette,President of the Plano Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, today announced that the Plano Symphony Orchestra has been selected to receive the 2022 Obelisk Award as the Distinguished Cultural Organization (Nonprofit) by the North Texas Business Council for the Arts.
Tumbleweed Productions Presents THE VAGINA MONOLOGUESTumbleweed Productions Presents THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES
September 26, 2022

Tumbleweed Productions has announced the cast of The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler, presented at the East Lubbock Art House. Tumbleweed Productions is an alternative temporary performance company with a priority commitment to help develop original theatre artists through experimental & political performances, and function as an artistic home for dozens of self-producing artists.
Keron Jackson to Perform at Coppell Arts Center in OctoberKeron Jackson to Perform at Coppell Arts Center in October
September 25, 2022

Coppell Arts Center will bring acclaimed bass vocalist and motivational speaker Keron Jackson to Coppell for three performances on Friday, October 7 at 7 PM and Saturday, October 8 at 2 PM & 7 PM.