Mesquite Arts Theater Presents LEADING LADIES

In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.

When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long-lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces!

Located at Mesquite Arts Theater, 1527 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite, TX 75149. Running October 7 - 23, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays.