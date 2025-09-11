HAIR to be Presented at Arts Mission Oak Cliff This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Mission Oak Cliff will present its production of the groundbreaking rock musical HAIR, running September 11 through 27, 2025, at Arts Mission Oak Cliff. With its powerful themes of love, freedom, and resistance, HAIR promises to electrify Dallas audiences with a production that is both nostalgic and urgently relevant. Directed by and starring Brian Harden, this production brings together a diverse ensemble of actors and musicians from across Oak Cliff and the greater DFW metroplex. Featuring a live band, HAIR channels the explosive energy of the late 1960s while offering fresh resonance for today’s cultural and political climate.

“We are in a time of division between our neighbors. Locally, globally, spiritually, politically. This is the story of a Tribe ripped apart by outside invaders. A story repeated throughout history. Once again, we stand at a time of resistance, and HAIR is a reminder of a not so distant past that has repercussions in today,” says Harden.

Since its Broadway debut in 1968, HAIR has stood as a milestone in American theatre. With chart-topping songs like “Aquarius,” “Let the Sunshine In,” and “Good Morning Starshine,” the show continues to inspire audiences worldwide with its message of peace, protest, and possibility.