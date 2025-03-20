Stephen Schwartz's GODSPELL Comes To The Firehouse Theatre In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Firehouse Theatre is bringing a fresh and dynamic vision to the beloved musical Godspell this April. With an urban energy pulsing through every moment, Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm.

Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

“I'm excited to bring this show to Firehouse and give the community a little positivity, a lot of laughter and of course, hope during such trying times,” says director Amy Parsons. “The theme setting for our show is different, I dare say, than anything the audience has seen before. The stories may be familiar, but our incredibly talented cast will present them in fresh, new ways that will make you smile, laugh, think a lot and maybe even cry a little.”

Tickets to Godspell, running at The Firehouse Theatre from April 3–19, are $39 for adults and $35 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, April 4) and Saturday matinee performances are $35. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening night of Godspell will be on Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

