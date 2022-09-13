Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: NTPA Repertory Theatre Offers Discount For RENT

Performances run September 9-18, 2022 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre.

Sep. 13, 2022  
Exclusive: NTPA Repertory Theatre Offers Discount For RENT

The award-winning NTPA Repertory Theatre's production of The Spongebob Musical closes this weekend! We are offering a special discounted rate exclusively to BWW readers! Get $15 tickets with code NODAYBUTTODAY. Tickets at NTPARep.org.

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

Closing weekend performances:Friday, September 16, 8 PM
Saturday, September 17, 2:30 PM
Saturday, September 17, 8 PM
Sunday, September 18, 2:30 PM


