Eisemann Center Presents THE MUSIC OF SAM COOKE - A CHANGE IS GONNA COME Starring Bradd Marquis

Eisemann Center Presents The Music of Sam Cooke ̶ A Change is Gonna Come starring Bradd Marquis at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall.

Sam Cooke, AKA Mr. Soul, is considered the pioneer of what we have now come to know as Soul Music. His influence has spanned over 60 years and touched every single individual, directly and or indirectly, in every genre of music from country to rock to pop. Songs written and sung by Sam Cooke, the pioneer of soul music, are brought to new life by gifted musician Bradd Marquis. Entertaining and educational, this unique concert experience is loaded with soul-stirring musical hits such as "You Send Me" and "(What a) Wonderful World," as well as lessons about life, self-empowerment and social change that are still relevant and necessary to this day. It's not just a musical performance-it's history revisited!

Bradd Marquis transports you back in time through the life of Sam Cooke. He explores his journey from the son of a preacher in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to his recruitment into the number one Gospel group in Chicago, The Soul Stirrers. We journey with him as he crosses over into secular music, his rise to a pop icon, and his tragic death as he begins his transformation into a social activist. One can hide Sam Cooke's influence behind the veil of his musical accomplishments, but when you genuinely unpack his life, you'll find his influence lies in his business acumen and willingness to blaze a trail for himself and others.

Tickets are $37-$49 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.