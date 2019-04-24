Eisemann Center Presents Summer Sizzle Reel 2019

Beat the heat, and take a seat! EISEMANN CENTER'S SUMMER SIZZLE REEL will kick off the summer on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 1 pm with indoor & outdoor activities for the whole family.

There will be exciting and interactive booths hosted by local community organizations, hands-on-activities and science experiments presented by Mad Science Dallas, and first responder vehicles open for exploring!

Concessions will be available for purchase inside the Eisemann Center, and 9 oz chillers from Kona Ice will be served outside from 1:45-2:45 pm. At 3 pm, the fun will move into the Hill Performance Hall for a showing of the All-American classic, "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

Kick off the summer with this free community event and make memories that will last a lifetime. This is a great opportunity to visit the Eisemann Center, spend time with family, and enjoy a movie in the beautiful Hill Performance Hall!

Tickets are free, but required, and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10 am until 6 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.





